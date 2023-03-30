Accountancy and business services group AAB unveils record round of promotions

AAB, the Scottish accounting and business services group, has announced its largest promotion round to date, including a new managing partner.

The Aberdeen-headquartered firm - formerly known as Anderson Anderson & Brown - said the move reflected the rapid growth of the business since securing investment from London-based August Equity in 2021. Four directors with a combined tenure at AAB Group of more than 56 years are promoted to partner from April 1.

In the Aberdeen office, Lynn Wilson has been appointed corporate tax partner, Stuart Petrie as business advisory group partner, and Jill Walker as private client partner, while Gunhild Dam has been promoted to the role of private client partner in the firm’s Leeds office. The Leeds operation will also welcome James Hunt as managing partner from the start of April.

Since the investment from August Equity in October 2021, AAB Group has more than doubled both revenue and headcount across the UK and Ireland. This growth has prompted the group to develop the “next generation of leaders” with the appointment of four new business unit heads. Paula Fraser becomes head of private client in the Edinburgh office; in Aberdeen Lauren McIlroy becomes head of virtual finance function and Gordon Steele becomes head of corporate finance, while David Purse is promoted to head of payroll and employment taxes in the firm’s London office. AAB Group now employs more than 750 people in ten locations across the UK and Ireland.

Chief executive Graeme Allan said: “We are an extremely ambitious firm, and I am thrilled that we are delivering unmatched opportunities for our people.”