Accountancy firm Anderson Anderson & Brown officially rebrands as AAB

It said the move comes as it seeks “clarity and consistency as the group continues to grow and innovate”, and reflects its step up from being a business of “accountants from Aberdeen” to one with much greater reach.

The rebrand has been implemented across AAB, AAB Wealth, AAB Consulting and John F Daly Associates (now AAB John F Daly), with the group saying it will position it for expansion across the UK and Irish business services markets, and is key as it eyes further merger-and-acquisition opportunities. AAB recently announced that it had gained a significant Irish presence after sealing a merger.

Hardie Caldwell will henceforth trade as AAB, a move that began with its merger with the Aberdeen-based firm last year. Other group businesses, including Sagars and FPM, will continue to trade under their current names as part of AAB’s strategy to build strong regional hubs across the UK and Ireland, but “now have stronger links to the AAB group as part of the rebrand”, as do Purpose HR and SeeHearSpeakUp, which will also retain their names for their target markets.

AAB chief executive Graeme Allan deemed the rebrand a “milestone”, stating: “The changes are about so much more than simply updating the logo, and the project has been a fantastic opportunity to review, simplify and invest in our brand strategy for AAB, and across our growing group of businesses.

"We are no longer simply the ‘accountants from Aberdeen’, our business spans the UK and Ireland, and supports clients across the globe, with a full suite of business-critical services. Our new brand reflects this significant step forward in our journey.

“We decided early on in this project that whilst we did not want to change our business name, we needed to bring some clarity and consistency here, which is particularly important as we enter new markets. Simplifying to AAB helps us achieve this whilst still recognising where the business began.”

