“The business has been on an incredible growth journey over the last three years” – chief executive Emma Lancaster

AAB, the Scottish accounting and business services group, has bolstered its senior leadership team as it looks to accelerate its growth plans.

Since securing investment from August Equity in 2021, the firm has tripled in size and now employs in the region of 1,000 people across 12 office locations in the UK, Ireland and the US, with strategic plans in place to continue to scale the business rapidly supported by three new promotions.

Lyn Calder, who has been with AAB for six years and was previously the managing partner for its Edinburgh office, has been appointed chief growth officer. John Beevers takes up the new role of head of professional services, overseeing the audit, corporate finance, business advisory and private client aspects of the business. He is based in the Leeds office, having previously been a partner at Sagars for more than 20 years. He joined AAB in 2021 as part of the Scottish firm’s strategic acquisition of the Leeds-based accountancy business.

In a third appointment, Neil Robb takes on the role of head of business advisory. He is based in the Glasgow office, and joined Aberdeen-founded AAB - formerly known as Anderson Anderson & Brown - in 2023 when it acquired rival French Duncan.

AAB chief executive Emma Lancaster said: “The business has been on an incredible growth journey over the last three years. As part of our growth strategy, we are committed to providing unmatched opportunities for our team members to develop their own careers. Their proven track records and commitment to excellence make Lyn, John and Neil key leaders as we continue to grow the business.

“In their respective roles, these individuals will spearhead initiatives aimed at enhancing AAB’s position as a trusted advisor to clients. Their combined experience, expertise and passion will ensure that the business retains its client-centric focus, and provides unparalleled service delivery. With these appointments, we reinforce our commitment to deliver exceptional value to our clients and remain at the forefront of our industry.”