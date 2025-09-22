Edinburgh set for 200 new ‘extra care’ retirement homes to help relieve NHS pressures

“Scotland, like the rest of the UK, has an overwhelming demand to provide housing with care and services to a large and fast-growing older demographic” – Martin Stephenson

Plans have been outlined for as many as 200 new “extra care” homes in and around Edinburgh to meet soaring demand and relieve some of the pressure on the NHS.

Newly formed developer and operator Vivere said it was looking to build a portfolio of “extra care communities” across the capital, and beyond, over the next five to seven years.

It has kicked off its expansion with the acquisition of the 2.2-acre Lansdowne House site on Coltbridge Terrace in Edinburgh, from St George’s School. The company plans to invest some £25 million in the refurbishment and restoration of the listed buildings on the site and the construction of the new facilities.

Subject to planning consent, the Lansdowne House scheme will provide a combination of refurbished heritage and newly built homes, alongside “spectacular” communal lounges and amenities created within the historic main Victorian villa on the site. Built in 1875 as Coltbridge Hall, the building was owned by a number of notable Edinburgh residents over the years. It will be the first in a series of major care projects that Vivere is planning for Edinburgh and the surrounding area.

As part of its growth plans, the firm is currently looking to acquire other sites in Edinburgh, the Lothians and Fife. The business is looking to purchase sites that can each provide between 50 to 80 homes, either through new build, converting existing properties, or a combination.

Vivere was formed by a joint venture between Probitas, a specialist in extra care and senior living homes, and Stephenson Group, a contractor and mixed-use investor-developer founded in 1962, with offices in Scotland, England and Wales.

Vivere is led by co-founding director Scott Curran, who was born in Edinburgh and is a qualified architect. He has worked in Edinburgh for CDA, PJMP, Balfour Beatty, Mace and Applecross.

Working alongside Curran is co-founder Beatrix Lehnert, with both directors having more than 30 years of expertise in residential, commercial and student accommodation projects, with the past 13 years focused on the assisted living sector.

Business partner and co-founding director Martin Stephenson is the chairman of Stephenson Group, which has an annual turnover in excess of £100m, according to accounts for 2024/25.

Curran said: “It is our aim to create a portfolio of high-quality extra care living communities in Scotland, commencing in Edinburgh. These will be high quality homes, alongside on-site amenities and tailored care services to suit residents’ needs. Our aim is for our residents to live longer, not grow old.

“The provision of extra care communities will help to relieve local pressures on NHS services, as well as providing homes to the hugely undersupplied housing sector in Scotland.”

To deliver the new communities, Vivere is working with Scottish architectural practices, planning consultants and landscape experts. For the Lansdowne House site in Edinburgh, the firm has appointed architectural practice CDA Edinburgh, landscape architect Rankinfraser, and Edinburgh-based planning and heritage consultancy Montagu Evans to help prepare proposals for the new community.

Bosses said the brand would be focusing on creating and delivering a portfolio of high-quality extra care living communities where residents can “enjoy their life and age in place”, supported by appropriate on-site amenities and care services for a “healthier life and wellbeing”.

Stephenson said: “Scotland, like the rest of the UK, has an overwhelming demand to provide housing with care and services to a large and fast-growing older demographic, but with the key difference for Scotland currently being the huge lack of supply of these tailored homes and services within the housing sector. With its development plans Vivere aims to provide a quality product to the market and help to meet the demands in the sector.”

Co-founding director Lehnert added: “The forming of Vivere represents significant new long-term investment and job creation in the Edinburgh economy.

“Alongside delivering best-in-class extra care schemes, our approach is to partner with Scottish businesses, suppliers and operators who are local leaders in their field to provide the care services and amenities for our new communities. This way Vivere will help to create new jobs and investment in Edinburgh alongside the construction jobs generated by the building of our new projects.”

Life expectancy

The firm said its proposals aligned with the Scottish Government’s ambition to raise life expectancy and the years that people can spend in good health, supported by suitable properties and services. The sites for review will be established residential addresses, ideally with proximity to local public transport and amenities, Vivere added.

Earlier this year, elderly care platform Lottie revealed the top 100 care homes in the UK. Fifteen Scottish homes were celebrated for excellence in care, with Edinburgh crowned as the capital of elderly care in Scotland, boasting four homes in the top 15.

Will Donnelly, co-founder and chief executive at Lottie, said: “The launch of the Lottie Top 100 Care Index is about recognising the incredible dedication of care professionals who make a real difference in people’s lives every day, celebrating the passion and commitment of care teams across the country, who go above and beyond for their residents.