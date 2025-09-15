Health Secretary Neil Gray says the public should be reassured the SNP is making progress on turning the NHS around.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The NHS is “lurching towards a winter collapse”, despite the SNP’s health chief insisting the nationalists are “the ones with a plan” to turn the health service around.

Health Secretary Neil Gray said he recognises there is still “pressure” in some parts of the NHS, but says the public should be reassured the government is making “significant” investments to help tackle this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This comes after a series of bad headlines for the Scottish Government on the health brief, including warnings that NHS staff are being “stretched beyond their limit”.

The Scottish Government is being warned the health service is on the brink of total collapse.

New figures reveal frontline workers are regularly grappling with understaffed shifts, with opposition parties warning this is “driving NHS staff to the point of burnout”.

Mr Gray defended his record as health secretary and insisted his government is building back the NHS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to The Scotsman, he said: “We are the ones with a plan, we’re the party that has demonstrated that the plan is also working.

“We’ve got a record number of hip and knee replacements delivered in the health service and last July we saw the highest number of operations delivered in the NHS since February 2020.

“The increased and targeted investments we’re making, which were not supported by our two main opposition parties, are working well.

“It’s clearly working - we have a plan to ensure our NHS doesn’t just respond to the needs of people in Scotland now, but in the future as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Gray also said the SNP is securing the long-term vision of general practice by investing an additional £15m into the profession, insisting general practice is “in a very positive place”.

Health Secretary Neil Gray.

He said: “I’m confident that we can move forward and genuinely shift the balance of care, which is what people want us to do.

“They want us to deliver services in their communities, as close as possible to their homes, and that’s exactly what we’re seeking to do.”

However Dr Sandesh Gulhane MSP, the Scottish Conservatives’ health spokesman and an NHS GP, said the health service is on the brink of total collapse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Who is Neil Gray trying to fool? The SNP have produced several ‘plans’ to lift Scotland’s NHS out of crisis - and none of them have worked.

“Under the nationalists, A&E waiting times are through the roof, delayed discharge is at a record high and thousands of operations are being cancelled at the last minute.

“No one believes Neil Gray can fix the crisis his party created.”

Dr Sandesh Gulhane MSP | The Scotsman

He added: “As a frontline doctor, I can categorically tell the health secretary that his latest so-called ‘plan’ isn’t working either. Patients are suffering, staff are burning out and the NHS is lurching towards a winter collapse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If Neil Gray really wants to make progress, he should bin the spin and back our bold plans to cut bureaucracy, slash the number of middle managers and divert resources to the frontline.”

Mr Gray also rubbished claims his government is “fiddling” with NHS statistics to cover up record waiting times.

Thousands of cases of cancelled and missed appointments have now been axed from the official statistics, something opposition parties have criticised as a “disgraceful attempt” to airbrush over the government’s failures.

Mr Gray said: “It’s just not true. Public Health Scotland independently produced the health and social care statistics for us without any influence from government.