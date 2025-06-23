New data reveals Scotland's top care homes In 2025

A brand-new ranking of the top care homes in Scotland has just been revealed, giving families long-overdue clarity on where to find truly exceptional elderly care.

The list, launched by leading Elderly Care Platform Lottie, is part of a wider celebration revealing the top 100 care homes in the UK. It offers a transparent, data-led review of Britain’s best-performing care homes, with everything from regulator ratings, to staff and resident wellbeing, and digital innovation taken into account.

Fifteen Scottish homes have been celebrated for excellence in care across the UK, with Edinburgh crowned as the capital of elderly care in Scotland, boasting four homes in the top 15.

Leading the way is Lauder Lodge Care Home in Edinburgh, which has been named one of the top five care homes in the UK, praised for its exceptional care standards.

The UK's Top 100 Care Homes for 2025

Other notable recognitions include:

Will Donnelly, Co-Founder and CEO at Lottie, shares: “The launch of the Lottie Top 100 Care Index is about recognising the incredible dedication of care professionals who make a real difference in people’s lives every day, celebrating the passion and commitment of care teams across the country, who go above and beyond for their residents.

"Choosing a care home can be one of the most challenging decisions families face. That’s why our top 100 list is based on data-led insights, reviewing key criteria that matter most, such as regulator ratings, facilities, and staff feedback to give families trustworthy insight into homes that deliver exceptional care in their area.

Lauder Lodge Care Home in Edinburgh name one of the UK's top 5 care homes in 2025.

"With care costs across Scotland averaging £1,439 a week, families are actively seeking trusted and transparent information. Every day, we hear from people who feel completely overwhelmed by the care seeking journey. Our care homes index is here to change that, cutting through confusion with real data, expert insight and a clear benchmark of the best homes in the country.”

Scotland’s Top-Rated Care Homes in 2025 According to Lottie:

Lottie’s rankings are based on ten key performance areas, including regulatory ratings, staff satisfaction, resident feedback, digital innovation, and facilities. Homes were then recognised across four categories: Quality of Care, Operational Excellence, Digital Impact, and Workplace Culture, creating a transparent and trusted benchmark for assessing care quality across the UK.

15 of the UK’s Top 100 Care Homes are based in Scotland:

The Cowdray Club Care Home, Aberdeen, Renaissance Care

Outstanding area of care: Caring

Redwood Care Home, Alness, Meallmore

Outstanding area of care: Caring

South Grange Care Home, Dundee, Barchester Healthcare

Outstanding area of care: Caring

Lauder Lodge Care Home, Edinburgh, Care UK

Outstanding area of care: Caring

Manor Grange Care Home, Edinburgh, Independent Care Home

Outstanding area of care: Caring

Murrayside Care Home, Edinburgh, Care UK

Outstanding area of care: Culture

Trinity House Care Home, Edinburgh, Independent Care Home

Outstanding area of care: Operational

Airthrey Care Home, Falkirk, Meallmore

Outstanding area of care: Caring

Milngavie Manor Care Home, Glasgow, Hamberley Care Homes

Outstanding area of care: Caring

Highview House Care Home, Inverness, Barchester Healthcare

Outstanding area of care: Caring

Howard House Care Home, Kilmarnock, Sanctuary Care

Outstanding area of care: Operational

Burnlea House Care Home, Largs, Pepperwood Care

Outstanding area of care: Caring

Kirk Lane Care Home, Livingston, Randolph Hill Nursing Homes

Outstanding area of care: Operational

Pine Villa Care Home, Loanhead, Mansfield Care Group

Outstanding area of care: Caring

Queens View Harbour Care Home, Troon, Independent Care Home

Outstanding area of care: Digital