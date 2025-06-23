New data reveals Scotland's top care homes In 2025
The list, launched by leading Elderly Care Platform Lottie, is part of a wider celebration revealing the top 100 care homes in the UK. It offers a transparent, data-led review of Britain’s best-performing care homes, with everything from regulator ratings, to staff and resident wellbeing, and digital innovation taken into account.
Fifteen Scottish homes have been celebrated for excellence in care across the UK, with Edinburgh crowned as the capital of elderly care in Scotland, boasting four homes in the top 15.
Leading the way is Lauder Lodge Care Home in Edinburgh, which has been named one of the top five care homes in the UK, praised for its exceptional care standards.
Other notable recognitions include:
- Queens View Harbour Care Home in Troon, celebrated as a leader in digital presence. The home has been recognised as a leader in technology to connect residents with loved ones and enhance care delivery, redefining modern, community-centred care in 2025.
- Kirk Lane Care Home in Livingston, has been celebrated for offering some of the best wellbeing support for both residents and staff, not only in Scotland but across the UK.
- Trinity House Care Home in Edinburgh, ranked among the top UK care homes for its outstanding facilities, home to a luxury salon, private cinema, and jam-packed activity schedule.
Will Donnelly, Co-Founder and CEO at Lottie, shares: “The launch of the Lottie Top 100 Care Index is about recognising the incredible dedication of care professionals who make a real difference in people’s lives every day, celebrating the passion and commitment of care teams across the country, who go above and beyond for their residents.
"Choosing a care home can be one of the most challenging decisions families face. That’s why our top 100 list is based on data-led insights, reviewing key criteria that matter most, such as regulator ratings, facilities, and staff feedback to give families trustworthy insight into homes that deliver exceptional care in their area.
"With care costs across Scotland averaging £1,439 a week, families are actively seeking trusted and transparent information. Every day, we hear from people who feel completely overwhelmed by the care seeking journey. Our care homes index is here to change that, cutting through confusion with real data, expert insight and a clear benchmark of the best homes in the country.”
Scotland’s Top-Rated Care Homes in 2025 According to Lottie:
Lottie’s rankings are based on ten key performance areas, including regulatory ratings, staff satisfaction, resident feedback, digital innovation, and facilities. Homes were then recognised across four categories: Quality of Care, Operational Excellence, Digital Impact, and Workplace Culture, creating a transparent and trusted benchmark for assessing care quality across the UK.
15 of the UK’s Top 100 Care Homes are based in Scotland:
The Cowdray Club Care Home, Aberdeen, Renaissance Care
Outstanding area of care: Caring
Redwood Care Home, Alness, Meallmore
Outstanding area of care: Caring
South Grange Care Home, Dundee, Barchester Healthcare
Outstanding area of care: Caring
Lauder Lodge Care Home, Edinburgh, Care UK
Outstanding area of care: Caring
Manor Grange Care Home, Edinburgh, Independent Care Home
Outstanding area of care: Caring
Murrayside Care Home, Edinburgh, Care UK
Outstanding area of care: Culture
Trinity House Care Home, Edinburgh, Independent Care Home
Outstanding area of care: Operational
Airthrey Care Home, Falkirk, Meallmore
Outstanding area of care: Caring
Milngavie Manor Care Home, Glasgow, Hamberley Care Homes
Outstanding area of care: Caring
Highview House Care Home, Inverness, Barchester Healthcare
Outstanding area of care: Caring
Howard House Care Home, Kilmarnock, Sanctuary Care
Outstanding area of care: Operational
Burnlea House Care Home, Largs, Pepperwood Care
Outstanding area of care: Caring
Kirk Lane Care Home, Livingston, Randolph Hill Nursing Homes
Outstanding area of care: Operational
Pine Villa Care Home, Loanhead, Mansfield Care Group
Outstanding area of care: Caring
Queens View Harbour Care Home, Troon, Independent Care Home
Outstanding area of care: Digital
Explore the full list of Lottie’s Top 100 Care Homes here: https://lottie.org/lottie-awards/2025/