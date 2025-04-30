Holiday harmony: Scotland's wellbeing revolution
Scottish holidaymakers have mastered what seems impossible for the rest of the UK – the truly relaxing vacation.
New research from InsureandGo reveals an extraordinary 78% of Scots remain stress-free on holiday, nearly four times better than London's stressed-out travellers.
This remarkable resilience extends to digital habits, with Scottish residents 22% more likely than the national average to disconnect from their devices for extended periods. Their secret? A distinctive travel philosophy that combines weather resilience, minimal social pressure, and a measured approach to technology.
These findings are from new research by InsureandGo, which explored the nation’s attitudes to health and wellbeing when planning their holidays for 2025.
Scotland’s standout statistics
· 78% of Scots report being stress-free on holiday – the highest in the UK and nearly 4X better than London's 8%.
· Only 13% check work emails on holiday, with 33% able to disconnect digitally for 6+ hours daily – 22% higher than the national average.
· Just 19% worry about weather on holiday (vs. 28% nationally) – revealing exceptional resilience developed through Scotland's variable home climate.
· 11% prefer to travel alone because it's less stressful – significantly higher than the national average of 8%.
The Scottish disconnect advantage
Scotland's unique wellbeing formula combines digital discipline with social flexibility. Their ability to truly disconnect – with only 13% checking work emails (vs. 15% nationally) and 33% staying off phones for extended periods – creates the foundation for genuine recovery. This digital detachment pairs with their distinctive social approach: 55% use beach/pool holidays for socializing (vs. 52% nationally), while 11% prefer solo travel for maximum relaxation.
Garry Nelson, Head of Corporate Affairs at InsureandGo commented: "Scottish holidaymakers present a stark contrast to the rest of the UK, with only 22% reporting significant holiday stress compared to 83% nationally. Their ability to truly disconnect – both mentally and digitally – offers valuable lessons in how to achieve genuine wellbeing benefits through travel in our increasingly connected world."
“At InsureandGo we recognise that holidays are more than just a break from the routine – they should be an opportunity to reset and reconnect. Whether its stepping into a remote location with no Wi-Fi or simply trying a ‘phone-free day’ on holiday, our research highlights how essential it is to make conscious choices to disconnect as part of enjoying and truly restful and stress-free holiday. And part of stress-free holidays is having good travel cover in place. At InsureandGo our aim is to make this easy, so nothing gets in the way of a much-needed mental switch-off on holiday.”