Holiday harmony: Scotland's wellbeing revolution

Stress-free travels: How Scots master the art of holiday recovery

Scottish holidaymakers have mastered what seems impossible for the rest of the UK – the truly relaxing vacation.

New research from InsureandGo reveals an extraordinary 78% of Scots remain stress-free on holiday, nearly four times better than London's stressed-out travellers.

This remarkable resilience extends to digital habits, with Scottish residents 22% more likely than the national average to disconnect from their devices for extended periods. Their secret? A distinctive travel philosophy that combines weather resilience, minimal social pressure, and a measured approach to technology.

These findings are from new research by InsureandGo, which explored the nation’s attitudes to health and wellbeing when planning their holidays for 2025.

Scotland’s standout statistics

· 78% of Scots report being stress-free on holiday – the highest in the UK and nearly 4X better than London's 8%.

· Only 13% check work emails on holiday, with 33% able to disconnect digitally for 6+ hours daily – 22% higher than the national average.

· Just 19% worry about weather on holiday (vs. 28% nationally) – revealing exceptional resilience developed through Scotland's variable home climate.

· 11% prefer to travel alone because it's less stressful – significantly higher than the national average of 8%.

The Scottish disconnect advantage

Scotland's unique wellbeing formula combines digital discipline with social flexibility. Their ability to truly disconnect – with only 13% checking work emails (vs. 15% nationally) and 33% staying off phones for extended periods – creates the foundation for genuine recovery. This digital detachment pairs with their distinctive social approach: 55% use beach/pool holidays for socializing (vs. 52% nationally), while 11% prefer solo travel for maximum relaxation.

Garry Nelson, Head of Corporate Affairs at InsureandGo commented: "Scottish holidaymakers present a stark contrast to the rest of the UK, with only 22% reporting significant holiday stress compared to 83% nationally. Their ability to truly disconnect – both mentally and digitally – offers valuable lessons in how to achieve genuine wellbeing benefits through travel in our increasingly connected world."

