Holiday harmony: Scotland's wellbeing revolution

By John Finlay
Contributor
Published 30th Apr 2025, 12:46 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2025, 13:12 BST
Stress-free travels: How Scots master the art of holiday recovery

Scottish holidaymakers have mastered what seems impossible for the rest of the UK – the truly relaxing vacation.

New research from InsureandGo reveals an extraordinary 78% of Scots remain stress-free on holiday, nearly four times better than London's stressed-out travellers.

This remarkable resilience extends to digital habits, with Scottish residents 22% more likely than the national average to disconnect from their devices for extended periods. Their secret? A distinctive travel philosophy that combines weather resilience, minimal social pressure, and a measured approach to technology.

Garry NelsonGarry Nelson
Garry Nelson

These findings are from new research by InsureandGo, which explored the nation’s attitudes to health and wellbeing when planning their holidays for 2025.

Scotland’s standout statistics

· 78% of Scots report being stress-free on holiday – the highest in the UK and nearly 4X better than London's 8%.

· Only 13% check work emails on holiday, with 33% able to disconnect digitally for 6+ hours daily – 22% higher than the national average.

· Just 19% worry about weather on holiday (vs. 28% nationally) – revealing exceptional resilience developed through Scotland's variable home climate.

· 11% prefer to travel alone because it's less stressful – significantly higher than the national average of 8%.

The Scottish disconnect advantage

Scotland's unique wellbeing formula combines digital discipline with social flexibility. Their ability to truly disconnect – with only 13% checking work emails (vs. 15% nationally) and 33% staying off phones for extended periods – creates the foundation for genuine recovery. This digital detachment pairs with their distinctive social approach: 55% use beach/pool holidays for socializing (vs. 52% nationally), while 11% prefer solo travel for maximum relaxation.

Garry Nelson, Head of Corporate Affairs at InsureandGo commented: "Scottish holidaymakers present a stark contrast to the rest of the UK, with only 22% reporting significant holiday stress compared to 83% nationally. Their ability to truly disconnect – both mentally and digitally – offers valuable lessons in how to achieve genuine wellbeing benefits through travel in our increasingly connected world."

“At InsureandGo we recognise that holidays are more than just a break from the routine – they should be an opportunity to reset and reconnect. Whether its stepping into a remote location with no Wi-Fi or simply trying a ‘phone-free day’ on holiday, our research highlights how essential it is to make conscious choices to disconnect as part of enjoying and truly restful and stress-free holiday. And part of stress-free holidays is having good travel cover in place. At InsureandGo our aim is to make this easy, so nothing gets in the way of a much-needed mental switch-off on holiday.”

