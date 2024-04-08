Mohsin Laginaf, co-founder of Io Fibrewater, and Stephen McKeane of Asda Alloa. Picture: Ian Georgeson.

An Edinburgh-based business that is behind what it says is the UK’s “first gut-loving prebiotic fibre-infused water” is toasting a major new supermarket listing.

Asda has signed up to stock two of Ió Fibrewater’s products across 33 of its stores in Scotland as part of its Food to Go offering. The drinks firm’s co-founders and friends Mohsin Laginaf, Alyssa Reid, and Jay Curthen said they were prompted to start the business after experiencing health issues such as poor sleep, anxiety, IBS, weight struggles and chronic pain, and making headway because of extensive research and supplementing their diets with chicory root fibre, a natural prebiotic.

They in fact say it took more than two years of research and development to create Ió Fibrewater, adding that its drinks are clear just like water with no added sugar, artificial sweeteners, preservatives, colours, or flavours, and each 500ml bottle contains 20 per cent of an adult’s recommended daily fibre intake and 100 per cent of the guidance for prebiotics, also containing just 17 calories. Additionally, it is billed as the UK’s first prebiotic water backed by two university studies and two authorised health claims.

Reid said: “Our goal was to create a unique, innovative, and delicious product that was easy to incorporate into people’s busy lives – this led to the creation of Io Fibrewater. A shocking 91 per cent of adults in the UK are not getting enough fibre, which is incredibly significant because the higher the fibre in people's diets, the lower the risk of many chronic and life-limiting diseases.’’

Laginaf also cheered the Asda listing, deeming it a “significant milestone” for the business, also stating: “Having the backing of a major retailer like Asda is an incredible vote of confidence in the quality of our drinks and we hope to build a longstanding partnership with them in the years ahead.”