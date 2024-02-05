Asda reveals Scottish locations as part of record 110-store UK expansion

Asda said the stores will cater to various customer needs.

Supermarket giant Asda plans to open 110 stores in the UK this month, including half a dozen in Scotland, as part of its goal to reach 1,000 shops across the country.

The chain will convert 109 Co-op and EG Group convenience sites to Asda Express stores as part of a multi-million-pound investment. The business aims to become the second largest grocery retailer in the UK, behind Tesco. Asda plans to turn all 470 convenience sites acquired from the Co-op and EG Group into Express stores by the end of March.

The chain, previously owned by US retail giant Walmart, purchased 132 fuel forecourts and convenience stores from Co-op and EG in August 2022 for £438 million. The acquisition was approved in June 2023 after Asda agreed to sell 13 sites to meet competition requirements. The group had converted 259 locations by the end of January.

Since its acquisition by the Issa brothers and TDR Capital in 2021, Asda has been expanding into the rapidly growing £40 billion convenience and £60bn food-to-go markets. The 110 convenience stores being opened during February include two sites in Glasgow and outlets in Aberfeldy, Dundee, Glenrothes and on the Isle of Skye.

Andy Perry, vice president of convenience at Asda, said: “Asda’s significant investment in building a nationwide chain of convenience stores is a key component of our long-term strategy to become the number two player in UK grocery. February is a transformational month for the programme with a record number of store openings and conversion of all former Co-op sites to Asda Express sites. Our teams have worked at pace to reach this point and we look forward to bringing Asda's quality and low prices to many more communities across the UK.”