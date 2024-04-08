Cameron Ritchie, Taste & Tour guide in Edinburgh. Picture: Michael Burch Photography.

A firm that offers food and drink walking tours stopping off at artisan producers, restaurants, and bars, has announced its expansion into Scotland, creating local jobs.

Taste & Tour, which was established in 2016 by Belfast entrepreneurs Phil Ervine and Caroline Wilson, is via its new move initially offering public tours in the Scottish capital and corporate experiences across the Central Belt. In Edinburgh it has so far teamed up with more than 20 hospitality venues and retailers, with a projected spend of £120,000 a year in such firms. The expansion into the city is also creating three jobs, and this is projected to grow to six by 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ervine said: “Following huge successes with Taste & Tour in Belfast, it made perfect sense to expand our unique offering to Scotland. We’ve spent the past few months meeting some amazing food-producers, chefs, restauranteurs, and bar-owners in Edinburgh, and their passion for food and drink is inspiring. We are extremely proud to launch in Scotland.”

Fellow co-founder Wilson said: “The people of Edinburgh have been incredibly encouraging and welcoming, and we can’t wait to build our relationships further with the amazing producers and people of the city.”

Cameron Ritchie, Taste & Tour Edinburgh director, said: “We want to show visitors, locals and corporate guests a great time, wonderful food and drink, and give them an experience they won’t forget in my hometown.”

Taste & Tour Edinburgh has launched with the three-hour Edinburgh Old Town Food Tour, and with the Edinburgh Gin Jaunt launching at the end of March and Crafty Beer & Tasty Bites tour debuting in the coming months. The operation also offers bespoke experiences.