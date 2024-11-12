Dozens of luxury lodges to be built on shores of Scotland's most famous loch in £15 million deal

“This acquisition represents an exciting opportunity to establish a premier hospitality offering in one of the UK’s most iconic regions” – Jake Webster, The Seventy Ninth Group

A deal has been struck that will kickstart a multi-million-pound luxury lodge development on the shores of Loch Ness.

Asset management firm The Seventy Ninth Group said it had acquired the £15 million project, which is located on a 17.5-acre site near Drumnadrochit, on the western shore of Scotland’s most famous loch. The purchase signals the start of an extensive development programme, including the construction of more than 30 luxury two three and four-bedroom lodges over the next 12 months.

The Seventy Ninth Group said the strategic acquisition aligned with the company’s “ongoing mission to grow its luxury portfolio and capitalise on the increasing demand for high-end property in sought after destinations”. It pointed out that the Highlands receive more than two million visitors each year, with tourism in the area contributing some £760m to the Scottish economy.

Loch Ness, home to the fabled eponymous monster, is Scotland 's largest loch by volume.

Jake Webster, managing director of The Seventy Ninth Group, said: “The Scottish Highlands, and Loch Ness in particular, have long been a top draw for domestic and international tourists seeking stunning natural beauty, rich history, and a quintessential luxury retreat. This acquisition represents an exciting opportunity to establish a premier hospitality offering in one of the UK’s most iconic regions.”

The project is financed through a strategic combination of investment from the group’s founding family, the Websters, alongside the company’s established financing arm. The Seventy Ninth Group was founded by entrepreneur David Webster and his sons, Jake and Curtis, along with an experienced board of directors, most of whom derive from a banking and compliance background.

The Loch Ness project is the latest in a flurry of lodge-building activity in Scotland. In August, scaled back plans were put forward for a luxury lodge development in the Scottish Borders.

Rutherford Park, located between Carlops and West Linton, is situated on the former Rutherford Castle Estate, with the development being progressed by landowner Sandy Lane Resort Rutherford.

While a planning application for more than 250 lodges plus camping was initially submitted to the local council in 2019, this was revised down to 150 units last year, including 100 lodges, tree houses, pods and camping. Developers said that having taken account of recent trends and “community feedback”, this has now been further reduced to 79 luxury lodges.

Also this summer, a Renfrewshire hotel and championship golf resort was given the green light to develop 30 “luxurious” woodland lodges.

Mar Hall, located within a 240-acre ancient woodland estate just minutes from Glasgow Airport, said it had secured planning permission from the local authority to develop the lodges, with completion anticipated in spring 2025.

