Famous hotel and championship golf resort to develop 30 'luxurious' woodland lodges

A Renfrewshire hotel and championship golf resort has been given the green light to develop 30 “luxurious” woodland lodges.

Mar Hall, which is located within a 240-acre ancient woodland estate just ten minutes from Glasgow Airport, said it had secured planning permission from the local authority to develop the lodges, with completion anticipated in spring 2025. Bosses at the hotel, golf and spa resort said the move would further establish Mar Hall as “one of Scotland’s premier resort destinations”.

The one, two and four-bedroom lodges promise holidaymakers a “rare blend of rustic elegance and modern comfort”, capturing panoramic views of the River Clyde and Kilpatrick Hills. The new lodges will add a further initial 48 bedrooms to the resort’s current key count of 70. Each lodge will feature a personal entrance and a “spacious” outdoor terrace complete with a hot tub.

How one of the lodges should look. The one, two and four-bedroom properties promise holidaymakers a 'rare blend of rustic elegance and modern comfort'.

By rewilding a forgotten area of the estate, the project aims to “breathe new life into the surroundings”, fostering an environment for native species and protecting the ancient woodland. The plans come amid ongoing multi-million-pound renovation works being led by Align Partners, on behalf of Dutco, to reposition Mar Hall as one of the most luxurious resorts in the country.

Joe Gallacher, general manager at Mar Hall Hotel, Golf & Spa Resort, said: “We’re thrilled our proposal for 30 luxurious woodland lodges has been approved by Renfrewshire Council. This marks a major milestone as we continue our journey of transformation across the resort, to achieve its full luxury potential.

“Creating an exceptional experience for our guests that seamlessly blends our stunning surroundings with the highest standards of luxury is at the core of our plans and we’re delighted that we can now get started on development to bring them to life.”