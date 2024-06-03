Huge search for the Loch Ness Monster claims to have found 'unexplainable' new evidence
Hundreds of searchers armed with underwater listening devices, cameras, binoculars and other kit have spent the past few days scouring Loch Ness for unusual activity, hoping to find evidence that legendary monster Nessie exists
Intriguing sights and sounds have been captured during a major new probe of Loch Ness in the Scottish Highlands.
A couple of particularly interesting findings are now being investigated further.