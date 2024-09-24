From Africa to Scotland's dark skies - meet the family behind new wi-fi-free glamping site

“I’ve always been interested in nature and wellness and felt that combining these with tourism would be the ideal venture for us” – Lottie Reeves

A family who previously lived a nomadic lifestyle in South Africa before moving to Dumfries and Galloway are poised to launch a wi-fi-free glamping business in the area’s “dark sky” park.

Lottie Reeves, alongside her partner Kevin, her mother and two young children, decided to relocate to Scotland during lockdown. Having settled into the Castle Douglas community, the family is now embarking on a new hospitality venture thanks, in part, to funding from the British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans programme and GC Business Finance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four wooden cabins are being built on the family’s seven acres of land, next to Galloway Forest Park. Galloway Glamping is aiming to attract people looking for an “off-grid escape to the countryside and a chance to see the stars”.

One of the cabins being built on the family’s seven acres of land, next to Galloway Forest Park.

In 2009, Galloway Forest Park was one of the first places in the world to be named an “International Dark Sky Park” - an area committed to protecting dark skies by controlling light pollution.

Each of the eco-friendly pods will be finished with luxury touches, including hot tubs and fire pits, but with no wi-fi connection. Situated on the banks of Loch Ken, guests can also do water sports and go wild swimming.

Lottie Reeves said: “I’ve always been interested in nature and wellness and felt that combining these with tourism would be the ideal venture for us. My partner Kevin viewed a house in Castle Douglas during lockdown, and I took the leap to move to a new town - and a new country - without even having seen the place. But, it was perfect, and the ample land that the house offered seemed the ideal fit for our glamping cabins.

“We’ve come across a couple of hurdles along the way, such as rising build costs, but the support from the Start Up Loans programme has been an invaluable boost.”

Barry McCulloch, a senior manager at the British Business Bank, added: “Tourism is a critical sector of the Scottish economy and, particularly since the Covid years, the staycations market is booming. Galloway Glamping will be a fantastic place for families to experience the outdoors and sleep under the stars - with some welcome home comforts and shelter from the unpredictable climate.”