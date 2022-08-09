Double signing of tenants by Knight Property Group at Langlands industrial site in East Kilbride

The Aberdeen-based developer of commercial property said Langlands Commercial Park (Phase 1) is a new speculative industrial development facility, with each of its ten units – only two of which are still up for grabs – offering 2,500 square feet of space. The asset is located in the Kelvin South and Langlands industrial areas of East Kilbride, next to Sainsbury’s depot.

Electrical & Technical Services (ETS) has agreed a ten-year lease and RGM Vent a five-year lease for Units 1E and 1F respectively.

It added that ETS offers electrical and technical services for domestic, commercial and industrial projects throughout Scotland, and has moved to Langlands from a smaller unit at Strathclyde Business Centre.

Meanwhile, Northern Irish ductwork, ventilation and specialist fabrication company RGM Vent’s arrival at Langlands marks its first base in Scotland. The company offers design, manufacturing and installation across the UK and Ireland, servicing both the public and private sectors.

Howard Crawshaw, MD of Knight Property Group, which recently secured a new tenant at an Aberdeenshire business park, said: “These deals reinforce our ongoing strategy of developing quality speculative space in prime industrial locations across Scotland’s Central Belt.”

Ryden and GM Brown are joint agents for Knight Property Group at the site. Gregor Brown of GM Brown said: “There is a huge amount of positive interest in Langlands for the remaining space. We are confident that the momentum will continue, with tenants being secured for the remaining space very soon.”