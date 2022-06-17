Property firm makes development pledge after further success at East Kilbride park

Strachan and Kemp Commercial Services has signed-up for a ten-year lease at phase one of Langlands Commercial Park. The firm, which provides maintenance, refurbishment and cleaning work, has taken a unit that comprises 2,500 square feet of industrial space, a small office and associated car parking.

The new base at Langlands will be the company headquarters and the main focus for further business growth throughout Scotland and beyond.

Managing director Steven Smernicki said: “We have enjoyed rapid growth in the demand for our services over recent years and moving into this brand new unit is a huge milestone for our business.

“We have undertaken the fit out of the unit, which will accommodate our expanding team and enable us to continue to grow and support our clients, as we continue to expand our geographical base beyond Scotland.”

Howard Crawshaw, managing director of Knight Property Group, said: “This is a further boost for the park, with strong interest in the remaining units. We remain committed to the investment and speculative development of quality industrial and logistics space across the Central Belt of Scotland.”

Phase one of Langlands Commercial Park is a ten-unit speculative industrial development facility.

Alan Gilkison, partner at property agency Ryden, added: “Interest in this development continues to be positive. It offers occupiers high quality space within an excellent location, with great connectivity.”