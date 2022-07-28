Knight Property Group committed to speculative programme after latest Aberdeen letting

Mermaid Subsea Services (UK), part of Mermaid Group, has moved from a small serviced office and agreed a five-year lease for space at Pavilion 11 at Kingshill Park in Westhill.

Extending to 2,500 square feet, the first floor suite is described as a “plug and play” office, featuring fully fitted space, including desks, meeting rooms and “welfare space”.

James Barrack, chairman and founder of Knight Property Group, said: “This development has generated significant interest over the years and gives us confidence to continue our speculative programme across Scotland. Occupiers like Mermaid are seeking high specification space with excellent connectivity.”

Property firms Savills and Ryden are joint agents for Knight Property Group at Pavilion 11, Kingshill Business Park.

Dan Smith of Savills said: “This development has generated positive interest from a range of occupiers. It provides the optimum location for business and for commuting, along with a full range of outstanding amenities.”

Kingshill Park is located about 7.5 miles west of Aberdeen city centre. It was developed speculatively by Knight Property Group in four phases. Previous phases of development have attracted a range of occupiers including Cala Homes, Lockton and Acumen Financial Planning.

Fraser Moonie, regional director of Mermaid Subsea Services, said: “We are thrilled with our new office base at Kingshill, which will be the hub for our UK subsea operations and accommodate our rapidly growing team.”