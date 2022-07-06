Multi-million development offers 'much-needed' industrial space in Central Belt

Built by main contractor Clark Contracts for Knight Property Group, Langlands Commercial Park (Phase 4) is the second speculative development at the location. The building comprises a 24,015-square-foot industrial warehouse, with 1,988 sq ft of office space, powered roller shutter doors and electric car charging points.

James Barrack, founder and chairman of Knight Property Group, said: “Reaching practical completion on this property is a fantastic achievement and highlights the commitment shown by all involved on the project.

“It will provide much-needed high quality industrial space for the market in the central belt of Scotland. The next phase at Langlands Commercial Park has now been submitted for planning consent and the procurement of the scheme started in earnest.”

Ryden and Gerald Eve are joint agents for Knight Property Group at Langlands Commercial Park.

Alan Gilkison, partner at letting agent Ryden, said: “We applaud Knight’s dedication to the speculative development of quality industrial product across Scotland. This building is already generating significant interest and we are confident of securing a suitable occupier within the next quarter.”

Michael Scanlan, director of Clark Contracts, added: “It has been great to continue our relationship with the Knight Property Group team to deliver this high-quality industrial development, which has also allowed us to further demonstrate our expertise in the sector.”

Langlands Commercial Park is located within the well-established Kelvin South and Langlands industrial areas of East Kilbride, adjacent to Sainsbury’s logistics facility.