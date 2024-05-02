If you rely on your iPhone to wake you up we have a warning for you.

There have been a string of complaints from Apple iPhone owners about alarms failing to go off - leading to unwanted long lies and running late for important appointments.

Here’s what you need to know about the issue.

Why is it happening?

Nobody is entirely sure what is causing the issue, but the leading theory is that it’s to do with a relatively new piece of technology - the “attention aware features”. It means that if you are looking directly at your iPhone, certain functions automatically change, including the volume of alarms and notifications. The theory goes that if you are facing an iPhone placed on a bedside table while asleep it may automatically turn off the alarm. Others have said that the issue seemed to occur after updating the iPhone software.

Which models are affected?

If the theory about the “attention aware features” is correct then the issue could affect all models from the iPhone X onwards. iPad Pro 11-inch and iPad Pro 12.9-inch models could also be impacted. If you have one of these it’s worth being careful about relying on alarms.

What are Apple doing about it?

Apple has confirmed it is aware of the problem but has not said why it could be happening or how the issue can be rectified. It’s hoped a solution could be rolled out in the next iPhone software update.

What should I do?