It's a big week for Apple fans, as the company has announced a range of new products.

Apple CEO Tim Cook hosted the launch event.

The technology company are hoping to reverse falling smartphone sales with the arrival of the recently-unveiled new iPhone 15.

Meanwhile new versions of the popular Apple Watch will also hit the market this week.

Here's everything you need to know.

When was the announcement made?

The new products were launched at an event named 'Wonderlust', hosted by Apple CEO Tim Cook at the Steve Jobs Theatre at Apple Park in California. It took place at 6pm on Tuesday, September 12.

What are the new iPhone models?

Apple is annonced four new phones in total - two sizes of iPhone 15 Pro (the iPhone Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max) and two slightly less powerful iPhone 15s (the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus). They come with either a 6.1-inch display or a 6.7-inch screen.

What new features does the iPhone 15 have?

One of the biggest changes comes as Apple have been forced to switch from their 'Lightning' charging cable to a regular USB-C port. It will mean that none of your old iPhone leads will work on the new phones, but USB-C is used across many other devices, meaning you'll need fewer cable generally - the reason the EU have compelled companies to scrap proprietary connectors.

Other than that there's an upgraded microchip in the form of the A17 bionic, which will improve both speed and battery length, while the Pro models will feature a lighter and stronger titanium frame. The Pro models also differ with their slimmer bezels and a more curved front glass that disappear into the frame.

Those who purchase the Pro models will quickly spot that the familiar ring/silent switch has been replaced with a customisable 'Action' button that can be used to activate everything from voice memos to the torch.

And there are the usual improvements to the camera, upping the quality to 48MP with an impressive new zoom function, courtesy of 'periscope lens technology'.

The screens of the all the new phones follow on from the iPhone 14 Pro, with the so-called 'dynamic island' replacing the divisive 'notch' that has been a familiar feature of recent iPhone generations.

Finally, there's a new update to the phone software, with iOS 17 including a new journal app amongst its features.

What else was announced?

While the new smartphones are hogging the headlines, a number of other new products were unveiled. Two new Apple Watches have arrived - the Apple Watch Series 9 and second genmeration Apple Watch Ultra second-generation. There's also new version of the company's AirPods Pro second-generation headphones with a USB-C connector in place of the old Lightning connector.

When can I buy an iPhone 15?

You can pre-order the new iPhone from mobile phone providers such as 02, EE and Three from Friday, September 15. They'll be available to pick up, or buy outright, from Friday, September 22.

How much is the new iPhone 15?

The iPhone 15 starts at £799, with the iPhone 15 Plus costing a minimum of £899. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro starts at £999, with the basic model of the iPhone 15 Pro Max costing £1,199.

What colours are the new iPhone 15 available in?