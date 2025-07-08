Bus firm McGill’s acquires historic Scottish coach operator in seven-figure deal

“We are incredibly proud of what Prentice Westwood has achieved over the past 70 years as a family enterprise” – Robbie Prentice

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bus operator McGill’s has acquired West Lothian-based coach firm Prentice Westwood in a seven-figure expansion drive.

The deal will see one of Scotland’s longest-established coach companies with more than 70 years of experience join the portfolio of McGill’s Group companies, owned by Scottish entrepreneurial brothers Sandy and James Easdale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All Prentice Westwood employees will become part of McGill’s Group, and it is anticipated the well-known brand will be retained following the completion of the deal.

Prentice Westwood's coaches are a familiar sight on Scotland's roads.

Over the past five years, McGill’s has ramped up its coach operations. Its Fly services connecting Edinburgh Airport with Dundee and Aberdeen have proved popular, while its private coach hire business continues to push across Scotland. The company is also the operator of the FlixBus network in Scotland and across the UK through a partnership agreement.

Tony Williamson, chief executive of McGill’s Group, said: “Prentice Westwood has a terrific reputation as a quality transport provider in central Scotland, and we are very pleased to welcome them into the McGill’s Group.

“During our discussions, I was very impressed by their team, ethos and operational standards - all of which made this an easy decision. We believe Prentice Westwood will play a significant role in supporting our continued growth across coach travel in central Scotland and beyond, and we look forward to welcoming our new colleagues into the business.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robbie Prentice, owner of Prentice Westwood, said: “We are incredibly proud of what Prentice Westwood has achieved over the past 70 years as a family enterprise.

“Joining McGill’s Group represents a fantastic opportunity to secure the long-term future of the business and for our team to be part of one of the most forward-thinking and ambitious transport operators in the UK.

“The values and vision of McGill’s align closely with our own, and I’m eager to see the development of the business in the coming years,” he added.

In 2023, McGill’s also launched Loch Lomond Travel, a coach holiday division that is said to have seen rapid growth and strong demand among holidaymakers.