Edinburgh Airport lifts 100ml liquids rule - here’s how much liquid passengers can now travel with

Edinburgh Airport is the first airport in Scotland to lift the rule.

Edinburgh Airport has lifted the 100ml liquids rule for airport – for the first time since it was introduced in 2006.

Passengers can now to keep liquids in their bags when going through security, and those liquid containers can now be up to two litres each.

Edinburgh Airport, now part of the VINCI Airports network, is the first airport in Scotland to lift the rule.

It follows the installation of eight new X-rays as part of a £24 million investment to transform the security process at Scotland’s busiest airport. Large electricals, such as tablets and laptops, can remain in bags, and liquids in containers up to two litres can now also be kept inside.

Gordon Dewar, Chief Executive of Edinburgh Airport said: “This is a big day for our passengers and the airport team – we are delighted to be able to lift this rule and really transform the whole security process, making it easier for everyone.

“A whole generation of travellers have only known the 100ml rule to be the case, so it really is a momentous day as we become the first airport in Scotland to lift the rule since it was introduced in 2006.

