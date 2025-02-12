30 electric buses set for key Scottish routes as part of £14 million investment

“We are determined to provide our passengers with the best possible travel experience” – Sandy Easdale, McGill’s Group

Bus services across the Forth Valley and into Edinburgh are set to benefit from 30 “state-of-the-art” electric buses.

Midland Bluebird, which runs the routes, has announced that it is investing £14 million in the single-decker electric buses from Chinese manufacturer Yutong. It is also investing in the electrification of its Larbert depot to support the transition to zero-emission transport.

The operator, which was acquired by McGill’s Group in September 2022, said passengers would benefit from the “quieter, smoother, and more environmentally friendly journeys” provided by electric buses. Recent improvements since becoming part of McGill’s Group are said to have directly contributed to 8 per cent year-on-year passenger growth, “reflecting increased reliability and improved service quality”. The McGill’s Group network has more than 100 electric buses already in use.

James and Sandy Easdale of McGill's Group with an electric bus.

Sandy Easdale, director and co-owner of McGill’s Group, said: “When we took over Midland Bluebird, we made a firm commitment to invest in the business and its future. This landmark £14m investment is proof of that promise. We are determined to provide our passengers with the best possible travel experience, and introducing state-of-the-art electric buses is a key part of that strategy coupled with significant investment in infrastructure to support the fleet.”

His brother James Easdale, also a director and co-owner of McGill’s, added: “We are proud of the rejuvenation of Midland Bluebird since joining McGill’s Group. As has been seen at McGill’s and Xplore Dundee, Sandy and I are not just ready to acquire other operators to bring into the group, we are also committed to driving these businesses forward once under our control.

“Our focus has always been on innovation and sustainability, and this investment underscores our commitment to providing high-quality public transport across Scotland.”

