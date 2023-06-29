When is the Steam Summer Sale 2023 and what's on offer?

Kicking off at 6pm Thursday June 29, the Steam Summer Sale is the perfect time to purchase some of your wishlist games.

The Steam Summer Sale offers discounts on thousands of video games. Image: Steam/Facebook

PC gamers rejoice: the Steam Summer Sale is upon us and will run from June 29 to July 13.

The Steam Summer Sale is one of the platform’s major seasonal events which happen four times a year, with publishers from across the industry getting involved. So keep your eyes peeled for discounts from brands including Valve, EA, Rockstar, Microsoft, Sega, Capcom and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can expect to grab discounts across thousands of games whether you’re interested in first-person shooters or slice of life games, no wallet is safe.

If you’ve had a game sitting on your wishlist for a while or perhaps you're hoping for a discount on the Steam Deck, now is the time to check it out.

Stardew Valley on the Steam Deck. Image: Valve

When is the Steam Summer Sale?

The Steam Summer Sale 2023 kicks off from 6pm tonight in the UK, and will run until Thursday July 13.

What other sales does Steam have?

Besides Steam’s Summer Sale, there are four major seasonal sales: Spring, Autumn and Winter.

The Spring Sale has now past but for those already planning ahead, the 2023 Steam Autumn Sale is set to run from November 21 to November 28, while the Steam Winter Sale is currently slated to run from December 21 to January 4 2024.

Smaller themed sale events, or Fests, also run throughout the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad