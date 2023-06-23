It's half way through the year so, as is traditional, we're looking at what's delighted and entertained us at the cinema so far in 2023 - from Cate Blanchett's acting masterclass in Tar to Russell Crowe on a scooter in The Pope's Exorcist. Something for everybody.
Before that though, we're casting an eye over some of the latest releases, including War Pony, The Boogeyman, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, and Reality.
And we try to contain our excitement at the thought of the release of Wes Anderson's latest - Asteroid City.
