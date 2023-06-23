Our podcasters cast their eye over the latest cinema releases and look back at their favourites of the year.

It's half way through the year so, as is traditional, we're looking at what's delighted and entertained us at the cinema so far in 2023 - from Cate Blanchett's acting masterclass in Tar to Russell Crowe on a scooter in The Pope's Exorcist. Something for everybody.

Before that though, we're casting an eye over some of the latest releases, including War Pony, The Boogeyman, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, and Reality.

And we try to contain our excitement at the thought of the release of Wes Anderson's latest - Asteroid City.

