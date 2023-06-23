All Sections
(Not) Everyone's A Film Critic: The Scotsman film podcast round up the best films of the year so far - plus Spider-man and the Boogeyman

Our podcasters cast their eye over the latest cinema releases and look back at their favourites of the year.

By David Hepburn
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 14:41 BST
It's half way through the year so, as is traditional, we're looking at what's delighted and entertained us at the cinema so far in 2023 - from Cate Blanchett's acting masterclass in Tar to Russell Crowe on a scooter in The Pope's Exorcist. Something for everybody.

Before that though, we're casting an eye over some of the latest releases, including War Pony, The Boogeyman, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, and Reality.

And we try to contain our excitement at the thought of the release of Wes Anderson's latest - Asteroid City.

Previous episodes

Want to catch up on all of our previous episodes?

Lucky for you, we have put together a playlist, so you don’t have to search for the best of the rest. Click here to see all of our previous episodes.

