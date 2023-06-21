All Sections
The Witcher Season 3: The 10 highest rated episodes of Henry Cavill Netflix series - ranked by IMdB reviews

The Witcher returns to Netflix in June as Henry Cavill waves a goodbye to the popular fantasy season in season three.

By Graham Falk
Published 21st Jun 2023, 13:21 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 14:37 BST

Almost four years after it first aired, Netflix’s The Witcher has developed into one of the most watched fantasy television series ever launched by the streamer.

First beginning in 2019, the fantasy series has been a real hit and stars British hearthrob Henry Cavill as the handsome Geralt, a mutated monster-hunter for hire who travels a turbulent world of beasts and ghouls in order to find his destiny.

Set to be Cavill’s last, season three is about to land on Netflix this month (June 29) and anticipation is at an all time high for fans of the show. But what are the best episodes released by the season so far?

We took a look at highly respected film review site iMDB to see which episodes of The Witcher are rated as the highest so far.

As a scary pack put Geralt on a low, Yennefer and her mages prepare a way to battle back. This episode is the highest rated Witcher episode ever - and it lands in season one.

1. Much More (Season 1 Episode 8) - 8.8

As a scary pack put Geralt on a low, Yennefer and her mages prepare a way to battle back. This episode is the highest rated Witcher episode ever - and it lands in season one.

Another season one classic, this early episode follows Geralt as he battles another Witcher's unfinished business in a kingdom that is haunted by a brutal beast.

2. Betrayer Moon (Season 1 Episode 3) - 8.6

Another season one classic, this early episode follows Geralt as he battles another Witcher’s unfinished business in a kingdom that is haunted by a brutal beast.

The first episode of the second season of The Witcher is one of the best they have ever done. Geralt meets an old friend as he takes on a new journey and Ciri on a journey that leads him to an old friend the battle of Sodden sees Tissaia lack of mercy wilt.

3. A Grain Of Truth (Season 2 Episode 1) - 8.5

The first episode of the second season of The Witcher is one of the best they have ever done. Geralt meets an old friend as he takes on a new journey and Ciri on a journey that leads him to an old friend the battle of Sodden sees Tissaia lack of mercy wilt.

This episode from season two follows Geralt as he battles a demon that goes in search of those closest to him.

4. Family (Season 2 Episode 8) - 8.5

This episode from season two follows Geralt as he battles a demon that goes in search of those closest to him.

