Here is when Ramadan is expected to fall in 2024.

A time of reflection for those who celebrate it, Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic holy calendar.

Following the lunar cycle, the holy month is regarded as one of the Five Pillars of Islam and the date it falls on varies by year. When observing Ramadan, Muslims fast while the sun is out each day.

When does Ramadan start 2024?

In 2024, Ramadan is expected to fall on either Sunday, March 10 or Monday, March 11.

The exact timings will vary depending on where you are, with the holiday officially beginning based on when the moon is sighted.

It lasts between 29 and 30 days and always ends with the arrival of Eid al-Fitr, which translated means "festival of breaking the fast". Ramadan is expected to end around April 9, 2024.

What is Ramadan?

Ramadan marks the month when the Quran, the ancient religious text of Islam, was said to have been revealed to Prophet Muhammad by God.

It is seen as a month of fasting and abstinence to cleanse that which is impure from the mind and body, which is why Muslims are required to spend the full month fast from food and drink during daylight hours. It is a means of honouring their faith while their hunger allows them to empathise with the suffering of others.

Fasting, however, is only one of five pillars in Islam which every follower of the faith must fulfil, the pillars include a Declaration of Faith (Shahada), Prayers (Salah), Charity (Zakat), Fasting (Sawm) and Pilgrimage (Hajj).

How can you wish someone a Happy Ramadan?

Two frequently used greetings for someone observing Ramadan are ‘Ramadan Mubarak’ and ‘Ramadan Kareem’. Ramadan Mubarak is thought to be the most well-known phrase to people outside of Islam, it directly translates to ‘blessed Ramadan’ and serves as a generic greeting.

Ramadan Kareem translates to ‘have a generous Ramadan’, in response you may hear the phrase ‘Allah Akram’ which means ‘God is more generous’.

How long do Muslims fast for?

Muslims fast during sunlight hours so as the days get longer this means longer times in which they must refrain from eating.

Many followers of the faith will eat a large meal before sunrise which is known as ‘suhoor’ which translates to ‘pre-dawn meal’. During Ramadan the meal eaten after sunset is referred to as ‘iftar’, but the times of these events depend on where you live in the world so be sure to check your local timezone in advance.

Islamic Finder reports that although fasting is “mandatory” for “every functional and able Muslim” there are those exempt from the practice under some circumstances. For example, if you are someone who is pregnant or breastfeeding, diabetic, suffering illness or travelling for long distances then your non-participation should be understood by others.

When is Eid al-Fitr?