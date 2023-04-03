All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
2 days ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
7 minutes ago Cricketers see off Dover ferry port queues with impromptu match
54 minutes ago KSI apologises for using racial slur on Youtube game show
58 minutes ago Jacob Rees-Mogg’s stunning family home on sale for £2.75 million
1 hour ago Passport Office workers five-week strike begins
2 hours ago All the new driving laws and offences introduced in April - full list

How to say Happy Ramadan in Arabic: 7 Ramadan greetings to send your best wishes

Ramadan is a holy month of spiritual reflection for Muslims worldwide, here are 7 greetings you can use to celebrate the event with family and friends.

Thomas Mackay
By Thomas Mackay
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 09:34 BST

Ramadan commenced on Wednesday, March 22, and has seen Muslim communities around the world take on a month of fasting. Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is considered one of its holiest times, across the time followers of the faith cannot indulge in regular eating or drinking etc. in order to deepen their relationship with Allah.

Regardless of your religion, you may want to give someone your best during the course of Ramadan, and while English greetings like “have a wonderful Ramadan” are perfectly fine you may be inclined to try something more authentic.

With help from Riwaq Al Quran and Arabian Tongue, here are 7 Ramadan-related greetings in Arabic; the first two ‘Ramadan Mubarak’ and ‘Ramadan Kareem’ are the most commonly used.

Ramadan Kareem ("ra-muh-dan kah-reem") is a widespread phrase which translates to "Generous Ramadan". It is used to express gratitude for any and all blessings that are enjoyed during Ramadan.

1. Ramadan Kareem

Ramadan Kareem ("ra-muh-dan kah-reem") is a widespread phrase which translates to "Generous Ramadan". It is used to express gratitude for any and all blessings that are enjoyed during Ramadan. Photo: Ramadan Kareem Greeting Background Islamic 3d illustrator design via Canva Pro

Photo Sales
Ramadan Mubarak ("ra-mah-dan moo-bar-ack") is a simple phrase which means "Blessed Ramadan" and people use it simply to wish each other a cheerful and blessed month.

2. Ramadan Mubarak

Ramadan Mubarak ("ra-mah-dan moo-bar-ack") is a simple phrase which means "Blessed Ramadan" and people use it simply to wish each other a cheerful and blessed month. Photo: Mahmoud Shakweer via Canva Pro

Photo Sales
Ramadan Sa’id ("ra-mah-dan say-eed") is a greeting common to Egypt, according to Arabian Tongue, and it is another simple greeting to effectively say "Happy Ramadan" to someone.

3. Ramadan Sa’id

Ramadan Sa’id ("ra-mah-dan say-eed") is a greeting common to Egypt, according to Arabian Tongue, and it is another simple greeting to effectively say "Happy Ramadan" to someone. Photo: ferozeea via Canva Pro

Photo Sales
Eid refers to Eid al-Fitr which is the Islamic festival that marks the end of Ramadan and thus the period of fasting. Eid Mubarak ("eed moo-bar-ack") is a way of saying "Blessed feast/festival".

4. Eid Mubarak

Eid refers to Eid al-Fitr which is the Islamic festival that marks the end of Ramadan and thus the period of fasting. Eid Mubarak ("eed moo-bar-ack") is a way of saying "Blessed feast/festival". Photo: banggarasanya via Canva Pro

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2