How to say Happy Ramadan in Arabic: 7 Ramadan greetings to send your best wishes
Ramadan is a holy month of spiritual reflection for Muslims worldwide, here are 7 greetings you can use to celebrate the event with family and friends.
Ramadan commenced on Wednesday, March 22, and has seen Muslim communities around the world take on a month of fasting. Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is considered one of its holiest times, across the time followers of the faith cannot indulge in regular eating or drinking etc. in order to deepen their relationship with Allah.
Regardless of your religion, you may want to give someone your best during the course of Ramadan, and while English greetings like “have a wonderful Ramadan” are perfectly fine you may be inclined to try something more authentic.
With help from Riwaq Al Quran and Arabian Tongue, here are 7 Ramadan-related greetings in Arabic; the first two ‘Ramadan Mubarak’ and ‘Ramadan Kareem’ are the most commonly used.