Ramadan is a holy month of spiritual reflection for Muslims worldwide, here are 7 greetings you can use to celebrate the event with family and friends.

Ramadan commenced on Wednesday, March 22, and has seen Muslim communities around the world take on a month of fasting. Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is considered one of its holiest times, across the time followers of the faith cannot indulge in regular eating or drinking etc. in order to deepen their relationship with Allah.

Regardless of your religion, you may want to give someone your best during the course of Ramadan, and while English greetings like “have a wonderful Ramadan” are perfectly fine you may be inclined to try something more authentic.

With help from Riwaq Al Quran and Arabian Tongue, here are 7 Ramadan-related greetings in Arabic; the first two ‘Ramadan Mubarak’ and ‘Ramadan Kareem’ are the most commonly used.

1 . Ramadan Kareem Ramadan Kareem ("ra-muh-dan kah-reem") is a widespread phrase which translates to "Generous Ramadan". It is used to express gratitude for any and all blessings that are enjoyed during Ramadan. Photo: Ramadan Kareem Greeting Background Islamic 3d illustrator design via Canva Pro Photo Sales

2 . Ramadan Mubarak Ramadan Mubarak ("ra-mah-dan moo-bar-ack") is a simple phrase which means "Blessed Ramadan" and people use it simply to wish each other a cheerful and blessed month. Photo: Mahmoud Shakweer via Canva Pro Photo Sales

3 . Ramadan Sa’id Ramadan Sa’id ("ra-mah-dan say-eed") is a greeting common to Egypt, according to Arabian Tongue, and it is another simple greeting to effectively say "Happy Ramadan" to someone. Photo: ferozeea via Canva Pro Photo Sales

4 . Eid Mubarak Eid refers to Eid al-Fitr which is the Islamic festival that marks the end of Ramadan and thus the period of fasting. Eid Mubarak ("eed moo-bar-ack") is a way of saying "Blessed feast/festival". Photo: banggarasanya via Canva Pro Photo Sales