Ramadan is a holy month of spiritual reflection for Muslims, here are seven greetings you can use to celebrate the event with friends.

Ramadan commenced on Wednesday, March 22, and has seen Muslim communities around the world take on a month of fasting. Ramadan always end with the arrival of Eid al-Fitr; a ‘festival of breaking the fast’ which will wrap up this weekend.

Regardless of your religion, you may want to give someone your best during the course of Ramadan, and while English greetings like “have a wonderful Ramadan” are perfectly fine you may be inclined to try something more authentic.

With help from Riwaq Al Quran and Arabian Tongue, here are seven Ramadan-related greetings in Arabic. ‘Ramadan Mubarak’ and ‘Ramadan Kareem’ are the most commonly used.

1 . Eid Mubarak Eid refers to Eid al-Fitr which is the Islamic festival that marks the end of Ramadan and thus the period of fasting. Eid Mubarak ("eed moo-bar-ack") is a way of saying "Blessed feast/festival".

2 . Eid Saeed Eid Saeed ("eed sa-eed") is another greeting to acknowledge the end of the holy month of Ramadan, it simply means "happy celebration".

3 . Ramadan Kareem Ramadan Kareem ("ra-muh-dan kah-reem") is a widespread phrase which translates to "Generous Ramadan". It is used to express gratitude for any and all blessings that are enjoyed during Ramadan.

4 . Ramadan Mubarak Ramadan Mubarak ("ra-mah-dan moo-bar-ack") is a simple phrase which means "Blessed Ramadan" and people use it simply to wish each other a cheerful and blessed month.