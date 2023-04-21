All Sections
The word "Eid" itself means "feast" or "festival" and Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting for Muslims.

Eid 2023: 7 Greetings to send your best wishes for Ramadan, how to say ‘Happy Eid’

Ramadan is a holy month of spiritual reflection for Muslims, here are seven greetings you can use to celebrate the event with friends.

Thomas Mackay
By Thomas Mackay
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 09:34 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 15:04 BST

Ramadan commenced on Wednesday, March 22, and has seen Muslim communities around the world take on a month of fasting. Ramadan always end with the arrival of Eid al-Fitr; a ‘festival of breaking the fast’ which will wrap up this weekend.

Regardless of your religion, you may want to give someone your best during the course of Ramadan, and while English greetings like “have a wonderful Ramadan” are perfectly fine you may be inclined to try something more authentic.

With help from Riwaq Al Quran and Arabian Tongue, here are seven Ramadan-related greetings in Arabic. ‘Ramadan Mubarak’ and ‘Ramadan Kareem’ are the most commonly used.

Eid refers to Eid al-Fitr which is the Islamic festival that marks the end of Ramadan and thus the period of fasting. Eid Mubarak ("eed moo-bar-ack") is a way of saying "Blessed feast/festival".

1. Eid Mubarak

Eid refers to Eid al-Fitr which is the Islamic festival that marks the end of Ramadan and thus the period of fasting. Eid Mubarak ("eed moo-bar-ack") is a way of saying "Blessed feast/festival". Photo: banggarasanya via Canva Pro

Eid Saeed ("eed sa-eed") is another greeting to acknowledge the end of the holy month of Ramadan, it simply means "happy celebration".

2. Eid Saeed

Eid Saeed ("eed sa-eed") is another greeting to acknowledge the end of the holy month of Ramadan, it simply means "happy celebration". Photo: Krak Stock via Canva Pro

Ramadan Kareem ("ra-muh-dan kah-reem") is a widespread phrase which translates to "Generous Ramadan". It is used to express gratitude for any and all blessings that are enjoyed during Ramadan.

3. Ramadan Kareem

Ramadan Kareem ("ra-muh-dan kah-reem") is a widespread phrase which translates to "Generous Ramadan". It is used to express gratitude for any and all blessings that are enjoyed during Ramadan. Photo: Ramadan Kareem Greeting Background Islamic 3d illustrator design via Canva Pro

Ramadan Mubarak ("ra-mah-dan moo-bar-ack") is a simple phrase which means "Blessed Ramadan" and people use it simply to wish each other a cheerful and blessed month.

4. Ramadan Mubarak

Ramadan Mubarak ("ra-mah-dan moo-bar-ack") is a simple phrase which means "Blessed Ramadan" and people use it simply to wish each other a cheerful and blessed month. Photo: Mahmoud Shakweer via Canva Pro

