Museum officials hope to gift the specially commissioned kimono to the star during her Scottish shows.

A kimono has been specially commissioned for Taylor Swift by the V&A Dundee in honour of her Eras Tour arriving in Scotland.

The American superstar will soon perform three consecutive shows at Murrayfield Stadium from Friday, June 7 to Sunday, June 9. To celebrate the record-breaking tour, which has a significant impact on the local economy of each city it visits, the V&A Dundee has commissioned a special kimono to represent Taylor Swift.

Museum content manager Chris Keatch takes a closer look at a kimono inspired by Taylor Swift's music on display in the Kimono: Kyoto to Catwalk exhibition at the V&A in Dundee, ahead of The Eras Tour opening in Edinburgh.

Created by Glasgow School of Art graduate KellyDawn Riot, who was once named one of Scotland’s most innovative designers, the Kimono dress encapsulates each of Taylor Swift’s “Eras” from over the years, with a colour scheme reflecting individual albums and animals and plants which relate to her songwriting.

It will go on show from Saturday, June 8 as part of the museum’s latest exhibition, Kimono: Kyoto to Catwalk.

Officials from the V&A hope that they will be able to give Swift the kimono while she is in Scotland.

Chris Keatch, content manager at V&A Dundee, said: “Collaborating with KellyDawn Riot to create The Eras Tour Kimono has been a great way to celebrate this exciting pop-culture moment in Scotland, and we hope it sparks lots of joy and curiosity for Swifties and all our visitors whilst it’s on display at V&A Dundee from today until Thursday.

“We are really hoping to send the kimono to Taylor as a gift.

“VisitScotland helped us get in touch with Murrayfield Stadium, who have also been very helpful in looking into whether the kimono can be shared with Taylor’s tour promoters.”

Kimono includes plenty of Taylor Swift references

KellyDawn Riot, the kimono’s designer, was sure to include many references to various aspects of Taylor Swift lore in her work.

She said: “There was so much inspiration to draw on when creating this hand-illustrated print inspired entirely by Taylor Swift’s music.

A closer look at the Taylor Swift-inspired kimono.

“Fans will be able to spot lots of lyric references within the pattern on The Eras Tour Kimono, including a homage to her love of felines with a crescendo of colourful cats covering the back of the kimono.

“This was such a fun project to work on and I can’t wait to hear what people think when they come to see it at V&A Dundee.”

Mr Keatch added: “Our current exhibition Kimono: Kyoto to Catwalk reveals how the kimono, often thought of as a static unchanging garment, has always been a dynamic item of fashionable dress that has been restyled consistently throughout its history, influencing modern fashion and popular culture, from samurai style and geisha chic, to rock stars and Star Wars.