Scotland stars Ryan Porteous and Lyndon Dykes will be guests on the live podcast.

Fans are set to flock to Glasgow for a top football podcast as Scotland look forward to the Euros.

It’s not long until Scotland take on host nation Germany in the opening match of Euro 24 on Friday, June 14.

To mark the start of the big build up, the Open Goal football podcast is holding a special live recording at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro, billed as an “umissable and epic send-off for the Scotland National Team before they head off to Germany”.

Here’s everything you need to know about the event.

What is the Open Goal podcast?

Promising to “take a look at the funnier side of the beautiful game”, the podcast looks at football stories, interviews players and offers expert insight into the game.

Who presents the Open Goal podcast?

The popular podcast, which has now run to over 530 episodes, is presented by Simon Ferry, Paul Slane and Kevin Kyle.

When is Open Goal Live?

Open Goal Live is at the OVO Hydro on Friday, May 24.

Is there a support act?

Before the team take to the stage legendary Glasgow DJ George Bowie - of GBX fame - will be spinning the decks for 45 minutes to get the crowd going?

What are the stage times for the Hydro Open Goal Live event?

The doors to the Hydro will open at 6.30pm, with George Bowie DJing for 45 minutes from 7.15pm. The boys will be taking to the stage at around 8pm and the show will be finished by 11pm.

Is there a dress code?

Only Scotland football attire is allowed - so don’t come along dressed in your club’s kit. Fancy dress is permitted (without accessories that could be used as weapons or missiles), but costumes of “controversial characters” will not be permitted, so if you think you’re being edgy you might not get in.

Can I still get tickets?

If you’ve decided at the last minute you’d like to head along to the Hydro show there are still tickets, priced from £28.95 (plus booking fee) available here.

Are there age restictions?

You must be at least 16 years of age for admittance to Open Goal Live.

Who are the guests?