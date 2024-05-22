Scotland celebrate a goal against Germany at Hampden Park. Cr. Getty Images.

Scotland will open Euro 2024 with a clash against host nation Germany at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Scotland are now just over three weeks away from opening the highly anticipated 2024 European Championships with a clash against tournament hosts Germany at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Ever since being drawn in Group A against the European heavyweights, Tartan Army fans have been preparing their itineraries for the competition. Sun tan lotion? Check. Passport. Kilt? Of course! A famous win in the Allianz Arena? Pending.

Steve Clarke’s side head to the Bavarian Capital for their opening game against Julian Nagelsmann’s side on June 14 before heading onto to Cologne and Stuttgart to face Switzerland and Hungary respectively.

With fans heading to the tournament in confident mood, the travelling support are hoping Scotland can spoil the hosts’ party by grabbing a surprise opening day win at the home of Bayern Munich. But when was the last time Scotland managed to topple Germany - and have they ever faced each other in tournament football before?

Don Hutchison gives the thumbs up after winning against Germany in the Weserstadion in Bremen, Germany.

Scotland vs Germany head to head record

The teams have faced each other a total of 17 times, including competitive games and friendlies, and last met each other during a UEFA European Championship qualifier in 2015 where they Scotland lost 3-2 to the then World Champions at Hampden Park.

A Thomas Müller double had twice given the visitors the lead but Scotland clawed their way but found a valiant Scotland respond both times through James McArthur and a Mats Hummels own goal. However, İlkay Gündoğan’s strike early in the second secured the win for Joachim Löw’s outfit.

In total, from their 17 games played, Scotland have four wins, giving them a 23.5% win percentage. Germany have won a total of eight times - a 47.1% win percentage. A further five games have ended in a draw.

When was the last time Scotland played at Germany at the Euros?

Led by Andy Roxburgh, Scotland qualified for their first ever European Championships in Sweden back in 1992. Placed in Group 2 (Group B as it would now be called), they were paired with Netherlands, CIS (Soviet national team) and Germany.

A team captained by Richard Gough lost 2-0 to Germany in their second group game on June 15 in Norrköping. Goals from Karl-Heinz Riedle and Stefan Effenberg in each half won the game for Berti Vogts.

The result meant Roxburgh’s side exited the competition at the group stage after losing their opening two matches. However, they did comfortably win their final group game 3-0 against CIS. Meanwhile their opponents made it all the way to the final before being losing 2-0 to Denmark in the final.

When did Scotland last beat Germany? Have Scotland ever beaten Germany?

While the Tartan Army have only beaten their Euro 2024 opponents four times in history, you only have to go back around 25 years to find their last win over Germany.

Winning 1-0, the victory came on 28 April 1999 in an international friendly. Managed by Craig Brown, Scotland defeated a German side that included names such as Oliver Bierhoff and Lothar Matthäus thanks to a second-half goal from Everton striker Don Hutchison.

Scotland line up that night: Neil Sullivan, David Weir, Tommy Boyd, Paul Lambert, Colin Hendry, Callum Davidson, Billy Dodds, Scot Gemmill, Iain Durrant, Don Hutchison, Allan Johnston.

Scotland vs Germany last five results

7 September 2015: Scotland 2-3 Germany (Euro 2016 qualifier)

7 September 2014: Germany 2-1 Scotland (Euro 2016 qualifier)

10 September 2003: Germany 2-1 Scotland (Euro 2004 qualifier)

7 June 2003: Scotland 1-1 Germany (Euro 2004 qualifier)