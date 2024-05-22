Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack's Euro 2024 place is uncertain due to ongoing fitness issues. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Steve Clarke confirmed his provisional squad for Euro 2024 at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke believes Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack ‘deserved’ a place in his provisional Euro 2024 squad despite an injury hit season at Ibrox.

The Rangers midfielder was a surprise inclusion in the provisional squad for the tournament which also included uncapped stars Ben Doak and Ross McCrorie alongside Celtic forward James Forrest.

“Ryan has been quite an important part of the squad and team in my time as head coach,” Clarke told the media. “Unfortunately he missed the last Euros with an injury. He hasn't had the best finish to the season with Rangers - but I know he has been fit the last few weeks, he just hasn't been selected for the club, which is unfortunate for Ryan.”

Jack, 32, was a vital cog in the Scotland side that qualified for Euro 2020 - their first major tournament in 23 years - but has endured a nightmare spell with injuries since and has not played a minute of first team football since a 3-0 win over Livingston in early March.

Out of contract with Rangers in the summer, his immediate future is uncertain at club level, however, the Scotland boss explained the reasons why he included the player in the squad and why he can make an impact Scotland at the Euros this summer.

“I think he deserves to be there,” explained Clarke. “He's a midfielder that is a little bit different to the other type of midfield players I've got so that was the thinking behind Ryan.”