Steve Clarke names provisional squad for finals in Germany

Steve Clarke has made the bold decision to include Liverpool youngster Ben Doak in his provisional Scotland squad for Euro 2024.

The 18-year-old winger is the headline addition to a 28-man line-up which also includes uncapped Bristol City player Ross McCrorie who has been drafted in as right wing-back cover after injury ruled out regular picks Aaron Hickey and Nathan Patterson.

There is also a recall for Celtic wide man James Forrest for the first time since September 2021 following an impactful return to the Celtic first-team in the closing weeks of the season which saw him score four times in his last seven appearances to help his side clinch the title.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke has selected 28 players in his provisional Euro 2024 squad. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The rest of the squad carries a familiar look with veteran Craig Gordon among four goalkeepers to receive a call-up while Grant Hanley and John Souttar have been listed among 11 defenders despite recent fitness issues. Hanley has played only eight minutes for Norwich since March 6 while Souttar has missed Rangers last two matches since being withdrawn at half-time in the 2-1 defeat at Celtic Park a fortnight ago.

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack can be considered a surprise inclusion due to having not played since early March due to a calf issue. Southampton’s Stuart Armstrong also missed the end of the season with a muscle injury but both are included among eight midfielders while Doak and Forrest join 31-goal Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland in a five-man forward line that also includes regulars Che Adams and Lyndon Dykes.

The promotion of Doak from the Under-21s is an exciting move with the attacker considered one of the brightest prospects to emerge for the national side in recent years with the former Celtic youngster making five first-team appearances for Liverpool prior to suffering a knee injury in December.

He has recovered in the nick of time to become Clarke’s main wildcard for the tournament in Germany, providing he makes the final cut. The Scotland head coach will assses his squad over the upcoming pre-tournament training camp which includes friendlies against Gibraltar and Finland before deciding upon the final 26 who make the cut with the Uefa deadline set for June 7.

Despite the absence of injured stars Hickey, Patterson and Lewis Ferguson, who has had a steller season in Serie A with Bologna, Clarke can be pleased with the strength of the squad he has picked with key men Andy Robertson, Kieran Tierney, Callum McGregor, Scott McTominay all recovering from recent knocks in time. John McGinn will be firing on all cylinders after leading Aston Villa to the Champions League while Billy Gilmour has enjoyed his best season to date in the Premier League with Brighton.

McCrorie has had a strong second half of the season with Bristol City since returning from long-term injury at the turn of the year and will vie with Celtic’s Anthony Ralston for the right-wing back berth. Max Johnston, who won the Austrian title with Sturm Graz, misses out but the 20-year-old’s time will come.

There had been calls for Kilmarnock winger Danny Armstrong to be included after an impressive season while rumours of a call-up for Aberdeen’s Connor Barron have proved unfounded. There is also no place for the Scottish-qualified Newcastle contingent with Harvey Barnes, Tino Livramento and Elliot Anderson yet to pledge allegience.

Scotland play two friendlies against Gibraltar on June 3 and Finland four days later, before kicking off the tournament against host nation Germany in Munich on June 14.

Scotland Euro 2024 provisional squad: