Bill Hutcheson first played the Kelvingrove organ in 1964 - and he is now marking the Glasgow 850 celebrations

A musician who first played the iconic Kelvingrove organ more than 60 years ago as a schoolboy has given a special performance to mark his long-standing service.

Organist Bill Hutcheson was allowed to try out the instrument at Glasgow’s Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum by a gallery assistant in 1964, before holding his first official recital five years later.

Bill Hutcheson on the organ | John Devlin

Now, he is to hold a special performance on Wednesday as part of the city’s Glasgow 850 celebrations. The performance comes 50 years after he played as part of the celebrations marking Glasgow’s 800th anniversary on May 14, 1975.

Since 2006, following the reopening of the historic venue after a major refurbishment, Mr Hutcheson has performed regularly at the daily Kelvingrove Museum organ recital series. The performances hold the world record for the longest-running free daily organ recital.

The Lord Provost of Glasgow, Jacqueline McLaren, will present Mr Hutcheson with a commemorative plate in recognition of his outstanding service.

Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum is another of Scotland's most interesting buildings. Built in 1901 to replace the original Kelvingrove House, it was designed by Sir John W. Simpson and E.J. Milner Allen in a Spanish Baroque style though with Locharbriggs red sandstone. | cornfield - stock.adobe.com

Mr Hutcheson said: “It’s been a privilege to play this magnificent instrument for over five decades and to be part of Glasgow’s 850 celebrations.

“The organ is like an old friend, capable of anything from a whisper to a roar. What makes these recitals so special is the audience. They’re open to everything, from Bach to swing to the unexpected. In a city renowned for music, it’s a pleasure to bring joy to so many people, in one of our finest museums.”

Ms McLaren said: “Bill’s dedication to the world-famous organ recitals in Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum has enriched our city’s cultural heritage and brought joy to countless visitors. His performances have become a favourite tradition and for some a happy introduction to the world of organ music, usually more associated with places of worship.

Bill Hutcheson at the organ | John Devlin

“This milestone is even more momentous as Bill took part in the Glasgow 800 celebrations. Today, 50 years on, we honour his commitment, exceptional service and his place as an integral part of Glasgow’s vibrant cultural life.”

This week’s recital features A Glasgow Flourish, arranged by Mr Hutcheson and woven with familiar melodies linked to the city; and Kelvingrove, a piece specially commissioned for the organist by his family and composed by John Barber, in honour of his 50th anniversary of recitals at Kelvingrove in 2019. Meanwhile, the recital will also include the Finale from Sonata No. 4 by Alexandre Guilmant, among others.

Mr Hutcheson is one of around 25 organists who perform at Kelvingrove, under the musical direction of DrJames Hunter, the museum’s director of music. He has been performing much more regularly for the past 18 years, following the reopening of the museum in 2006.

Mr Hutcheson’s love of music began early, tinkering on the house piano aged five, before starting lessons at eight years old. A fascination with the organ encouraged his parents to let him try organ lessons and he played his first church service when he was 12. In his teens, he studied at Glasgow Cathedral with John Turner.

His first official Kelvingrove recital in 1969 was organised by the Glasgow Society of Organists. The group used to organise five recitals each summer and autumn, and of which Mr Hutcheson has been president on two occasions.

He was one of five organists invited to perform in 1975 for the Glasgow 800 celebrations and remembers the occasion well.