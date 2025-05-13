Some big names will be entering the Traitors Castle with Claudia.placeholder image
Some big names will be entering the Traitors Castle with Claudia. | BBC Pictures/Getty Images

Celebrity Traitors 2025 Full Cast Revealed: Here are the 19 stars set to enter the castle - including Stephen Fry

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 13th May 2025, 18:59 BST

We now know exactly which well kent faces will be getting up to skulduggery in the picturesque Scottish castle.

It’s been nearly four months since the third series of The Traitors finished - with Faithfuls Leanne Quigley and Jake Brown taking home the cash.

Since then fans of the devious reality gameshow have also been able to enjoy the latest season of the American version on the BBC, hosted by Scottish actor Alan Cumming.

There’s now more good news for faithful viewers of the programme in which a group of strangers are locked in a spooky castle, with a selected few encouraged to lie their way to a cash prize.

Following plenty of rumours, the BBC have announced that there will be a celebrity version, in which a host of familiar faces will take up residence in Ardross Castle (or in the nearest hotel) in the Scottish Highlands.

Once again hosted by Strictly Come Dancing’s Claudia Winkleman, the nine-part celebrity version will give contestants the chance to win a cash prize of up to £100,000 for a charity of their choice.

And the cast has now been revealed, with 19 names released by programme chiefs.

Winkleman said: “We’re incredibly lucky these brilliant people have said yes.

“I’d love to say we’ll take it easy on them and they’ll just wander round the castle and eat toast for a couple of weeks, but that would be a lie.”

An earlier leaked cast list was nearly 100 per cent accurate, predicting all the celebrities taking part, although comedian Bob Mortimer’s name has failed to materialise. Only time will tell if he does have a role as rumoured.

Here are the 19 celebs who will definitely be taking part in the series which will be broadcast on BBC One this autumn.

Comedian, actor, writer and national treasure Stephen Fry is arguably the biggest name to be heading into the castle for the inaugural Celebrity Traitors. Who would dare banish him?!

1. Stephen Fry

Comedian, actor, writer and national treasure Stephen Fry is arguably the biggest name to be heading into the castle for the inaugural Celebrity Traitors. Who would dare banish him?! | Getty Images

Chatty Man Alan Carr should bring plenty of laughs to the series. He's recently enjoyed doing up overseas properties with Amanda Holden and is also a successful standup when not hosting television shows.

2. Alan Carr

Chatty Man Alan Carr should bring plenty of laughs to the series. He's recently enjoyed doing up overseas properties with Amanda Holden and is also a successful standup when not hosting television shows. | Getty Images,

Before finding global fame in hit American comedy 'Ted Lasso' - as character Nathan Shelley - Nick Mohammed was a successful live comedian and Edinburgh Fringe Festival regular in his stage-guise of Mr Swallow. He'd be a natural Faithful.

3. Nick Mohammed

Before finding global fame in hit American comedy 'Ted Lasso' - as character Nathan Shelley - Nick Mohammed was a successful live comedian and Edinburgh Fringe Festival regular in his stage-guise of Mr Swallow. He'd be a natural Faithful. | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Olympic diver Tom Daley is a natural born winner. Can he add the Traitors trophy to his groaning mantelpiece?

4. Tom Daley

Olympic diver Tom Daley is a natural born winner. Can he add the Traitors trophy to his groaning mantelpiece? | Getty Images for Out.com / equal

