It’s been nearly four months since the third series of The Traitors finished - with Faithfuls Leanne Quigley and Jake Brown taking home the cash.

Since then fans of the devious reality gameshow have also been able to enjoy the latest season of the American version on the BBC, hosted by Scottish actor Alan Cumming .

There’s now more good news for faithful viewers of the programme in which a group of strangers are locked in a spooky castle , with a selected few encouraged to lie their way to a cash prize.

Following plenty of rumours, the BBC have announced that there will be a celebrity version, in which a host of familiar faces will take up residence in Ardross Castle (or in the nearest hotel) in the Scottish Highlands.

Once again hosted by Strictly Come Dancing’s Claudia Winkleman, the nine-part celebrity version will give contestants the chance to win a cash prize of up to £100,000 for a charity of their choice.

And the cast has now been revealed, with 19 names released by programme chiefs.

Winkleman said: “We’re incredibly lucky these brilliant people have said yes.

“I’d love to say we’ll take it easy on them and they’ll just wander round the castle and eat toast for a couple of weeks, but that would be a lie.”

An earlier leaked cast list was nearly 100 per cent accurate, predicting all the celebrities taking part, although comedian Bob Mortimer’s name has failed to materialise. Only time will tell if he does have a role as rumoured.

Here are the 19 celebs who will definitely be taking part in the series which will be broadcast on BBC One this autumn.

1 . Stephen Fry Comedian, actor, writer and national treasure Stephen Fry is arguably the biggest name to be heading into the castle for the inaugural Celebrity Traitors. Who would dare banish him?!

2 . Alan Carr Chatty Man Alan Carr should bring plenty of laughs to the series. He's recently enjoyed doing up overseas properties with Amanda Holden and is also a successful standup when not hosting television shows.

3 . Nick Mohammed Before finding global fame in hit American comedy 'Ted Lasso' - as character Nathan Shelley - Nick Mohammed was a successful live comedian and Edinburgh Fringe Festival regular in his stage-guise of Mr Swallow. He'd be a natural Faithful.