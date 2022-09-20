4. National Museum of Scotland

With everything from dinosaurs and Dolly the Sheep, to the Lewis Chessmen, Edinburgh's National Museum of Scotland is a favourite for those looking for a fun day out with their family. It's perhaps a surprise that it doesn't come higher than fourth. Mat M wrote: "My favorite place is the entrance hall. This museum is great for kids, adults or teenagers. You won't be bored and it's free. I have been 50 times but I always discover new things."

Photo: Canva/Getty Images