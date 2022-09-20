Whether you’ve lived in Scotland for decades, or if it’s your first time visiting, there is guaranteed to be something new and interesting to explore.
With this in mind, we thought we’d look at which of the country’s attractions are ranked highest on the popular travel website Tripadvisor – the results are often surprising.
How many can you tick off?
1. Kelvingrove Museum and Art Gallery
With over 11,000 five star reviews, Glasgow's Kelvingrove Museum and Art Gallery is Scotland's most popular museum - and the second most popular attraction overall after Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh. Marg0deans wrote: "We visit Kelvingrove often and never tire of it. Our favourite experience is the daily organ recital with the added bonus of an optional tour of the organ loft."
Photo: Canva/Getty Images
2. The Royal Yacht Britannia
Second spot goes to the floating museum that is Edinburgh's Royal Yacht Britannia, a favourite of the late Queen Elizabeth II docked in the city's Ocean Terminal. The luxurious boat's five decks include a highly-rated tea room. Christine W wrote: "We all enjoyed the tour, including my 11-year-old. Excellent idea for the kids to be challenged to spot the corgis. Well worth the admission price."
Photo: Canva/Getty Images
3. Aberdeen Maritime Museum
Celebrating Aberdeen's links with the sea - from fishing to oil - this is the Granite City's highest-ranking attraction and takes the bronze medal for Scottish museums. Terry wrote: "Amazing, free and great. We had a lovely day out and experience here, so much history to learn about. Everyone is so friendly and we are glad we came here."
Photo: Canva/Getty Images
4. National Museum of Scotland
With everything from dinosaurs and Dolly the Sheep, to the Lewis Chessmen, Edinburgh's National Museum of Scotland is a favourite for those looking for a fun day out with their family. It's perhaps a surprise that it doesn't come higher than fourth. Mat M wrote: "My favorite place is the entrance hall. This museum is great for kids, adults or teenagers. You won't be bored and it's free. I have been 50 times but I always discover new things."
Photo: Canva/Getty Images