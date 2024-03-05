A leading climate activist has been recognised as the country’s most influential individual during the 2024 Scottish Influencer Awards.

Now in its second year, the Scottish Influencer Awards recognised social media stars across 15 categories, including culture, style, health and wellbeing, lifestyle, travel, food and drink, during a glitzy ceremony on Sunday, March 3rd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Climate activist Laura Young, known to her followers as Less Waste Laura, took home the evening’s top award as Influencer of the Year, with other winners including Invergordon strongman Tom Stoltman.

Here is the full list of winners from the 2024 Scottish Influencer Awards.

Influencer of the Year: Food

Renu Bhardwaj, known to her more than 146,000 followers on Instagram as @hey_renu, was named Food Influencer of the Year.

Influencer of the Year: Drink

Whisky blogger and and Whisky Sisters podcast host Inka Larissa was recognised as Drink Influencer of the Year.

Influencer of the Year: Health & Wellbeing

Vegan fitness and lifestyle blogger Stefanie Moir - also known as Naturally Stefanie - was named Health & Wellbeing Influencer of the Year.

Influencer of the Year: Family

Jasmine McInnes is the Scottish Family Influencer of the Year for 2024 with her @winging_mamahood social media presence.

Influencer of the Year: Travel

Advertisement Hide Ad

Software developer Chris Lawlor was named Travel Influencer of the Year for his videos which promote exploring Scotland.

Influencer of the Year: Lifestyle

Wendy H Glimour, known online as thankfifi, is the 2024 Lifestyle Influencer of the Year.

Influencer of the Year: Interiors & Design

Advertisement Hide Ad

With more than 300 thousand followers on Instagram, Alex of @casalawson is the Scottish Influencer of the Year for Interiors & Design.

Influencer of the Year: Arts & Culture

Glasgow comic, writer and artist Kat Connelly, won the arts and culture award for her social media presence @yer_awrite which champions the Scots language and tackles mental health and social issues.

Influencer of the Year: Style

Black Isle fashion designer Siobhan Mackenzie was recognised as Style Influencer of the Year for her work with fabrics including tartan.

Influencer of the Year: Beauty

Robin James, known as Man For Himself, has gathered more than 450 thousand subscribers on YouTube and was recognised as Beauty Influencer of the Year for his work.

Influencer of the Year: Visual

Photographer John Murray was named Visual Influencer of the Year for his dreamy content.

Influencer of the Year: Inspiration

Graeme Sutherland, was recognised in the Scottish Influencer Awards' Inspiration category for his account which documents the experience of his family since his mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

Influencer of the Year: Sport

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Stoltman, from Invergordon, was named Scottish Sport Influencer of the Year. It's after the strongman secured his title as Britain's Strongest Man 2024.

Strongman Tom Stoltman has been named Scottish Sports Influencer of the Year.

Superinfluencer

Marie Owen was named named Scottish Superinfluencer of the Year. Her Edinburgh-based production company, LS Productions, has worked across film, TV and music creating projects for firms such as Disney, HBO, Chanel, Johnnie Walker, Harry Styles and more.

Influencer of the Year

Advertisement Hide Ad

With more than 60,000 followers on social media, and a resume which includes working with brands such as Boots, Volkswagen and Lush - as well as the Scottish Government - environmental scientist Laura Young was named Scotland's Influencer of the Year.

Climate activist and environmental scientist Laura Young has been named Scottish Influencer of the Year. Picture: Andrew Cawley

Hall of Fame

Having been shortlisted in the finals, the 2024 awards have introduced the Scottish Influencer Awards Hall of Fame.