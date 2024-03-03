Climate activist 'Less Waste Laura' named Scottish Influencer of the Year

A leading young Scottish climate activist and environmental scientist has been named the country’s most influential individual.

Laura Young, who has more than 60,000 followers on social media, was crowned Scottish Influencer of the Year at a gala ceremony in Glasgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year she was named one of the world’s 20 leading “climate creators” in recognition of her campaigning work on social media as “Less Waste Laura.” She was also recently honoured at the Holyrood Climate Action Awards for her successful campaign for a UK-wide ban on single-use disposable vapes.

Young, 27, who is currently studying in Dundee for a PHD on Scotland’s resilience to climate change, was described as “the ultimate ethical influencer” at the event.She won the main prize as the Scottish Influencer Awards – which was staged for the second time – recognised social media stars across various walks of life, including culture, style, health and wellbeing, lifestyle, travel, food and drink.

Young, a regular conference speaker and contributor on the BBC and Sky, has previously worked with the Scottish Government as well as global brands like Volkswagen, Lush, Boots and Hitachi, and has volunteered with the Scottish Wildlife Trust and the Marine Conservation Society.

Organisers of the Scottish Influencer Awards praised Young for her “climate campaigning and positive activism on a range of environmental issues, with no fear or favour, and with no-one off limits in being held accountable."

They added: “A regular speaker on the world’s biggest stages, Laura is now Scotland’s go-to voice on many climate-related issues."

Climate activist and environmental scientist Laura Young has been named Scottish Influencer of the Year. Picture: Andrew Cawley

Young said: “I’m so honoured that such an important accolade has been awarded to someone who is advocating for every person and everyone who calls Scotland home.

"Every influencer has an opportunity to advocate for sustainability. It’s amazing to see so many creators prioritise this in the content they make.”

Marie Owen, whose Edinburgh-based production company started life at her kitchen table in 2006 and has worked across films, TV shows, music video and fashion campaigns, was named Scottish Superinfluencer of the Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her firm, LS Productions, has worked with Disney, HBO, Marvel Studios, Netflix, Warner Bros, Burberry, Chanel, Johnnie Walker, Nintendo and Vogue, as well as stars like Christiano Ronaldo, David Beckham, Kate Winslet and Harry Styles.

Laura Young, who is known as 'Less Waste Laura,' has been campaigning for a ban on single-use vapes.

Owen said: “I’m really delighted to have been given this recognition and to be able to highlight the great work the entire team do for Scotland and beyond. I feel honoured to have received such an incredible award.”

Two of the shortlisted contenders became the first inductees into a new Scottish Influencer Awards Hall of Fame – Rachel Borthwick, who has been documenting her cancer battle on Instagram, and photographer and dancer Dylan Lombard, one of only a handful of people in the world living with MDP Syndrome.

Strongman Tom Stoltman, from Invergordon, was named sports influencer of the year, while Black Isle fashion designer Siobhan Mackenzie was honoured in the style category for her work with tartan.

Glasgow comic, writer and artist Kat Connelly, who champions the Scots language, and tackles mental health and social issues in her work, won the arts and culture award

Marie Owen, founder of the Edinburgh-based firm LS Productions, has been named Scottish Superinfluencer of the Year.

Also recognised were whisky blogger and podcaster Inka Larissa, software developer Chris Lawlor, who specialises in videos about the benefits of hiking, vegan fitness and lifestyle blogger Stefanie Moir, and Graeme Sutherland, who who been documenting his family’s experience since his mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.