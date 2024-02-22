Scottish Influencer of the Year: Scotland's first openly gay male footballer in running for award

Scotland's first openly gay male footballer, a musician planning to play his bagpipes on every Munro, an award-winning strongman and a fashion designer whose tartan outfits have been worn by Justin Bieber and King Charles are in the running to be named Scotland’s “Influencer of the Year.”

A geologist who has reached millions with her videos of rocks around Scotland, a spoof football commentator, a travel blogger who teaches her social media followers to speak Gaelic, a mother-of-two who is fighting cancer for a fourth time are also in the running for the honour.

Organisers of the Scottish Influencer Awards, which are being held for the second year in Glasgow next month, have unveiled 65 nominees across 15 categories, including culture, travel, lifestyle, food and drink.

Footballer Zander Murray. Picture: Craig Foy / SNS Group

Presenter and broadcaster Dannie Menzies will be hosting the event on 3 March at the Radisson RED Hotel.

Zander Murray, who made history as the first male Scottish senior player to come out as gay and tackled the issue of homophobia in the game in a TV documentary, has been shortlisted weeks after the Gala Fairydean Rovers player announced he will be retiring at the end of this season.

He is nominated in the sports category along with Pete Reid, who posts spoof football commentaries as “Allaster McKallester”, are nominated in the sports category, former world champion strongman Tom Stoltman, and mountain bikers Laura Martin and Neil Russell.

Award-winning strongman Tom Stoltman.

Geologist Luisa Hendry, who has more than 260,000 followers on social media, is shortlisted in the “inspiration” category, along with Rachel Borthwick, who has been documenting her cancer battle on Instagram, yoga teacher Jess McKenzie, Graeme Sutherland, who who been documenting his family’s experience since his mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, and photographer and dancer Dylan Lombard, who is believed to be one of only a handful of people in the world living with MDP Syndrome.

Culture category contenders include Grant Macleod, whose Munro piping challenge has seen him amass more than 120,000 social media followers, Gaelic content creator Lauren Smith, who runs the Our So Called Life, music producer and promoter Sanjeev Mann, and “Girls Overheard” podcast trio Ash Reid, Eilidh Wells and Lauren Kerr.

Highland fashion designer Siobhan Mackenzie, who designed the Team Scotland tartan for the Commonwealth Games, is shortlisted in the style category, along with fashion bloggers and influencers Caroline Cook, Lucy Allan, Danielle Quinn and Mikey Davidson.

Scottish Influencer Awards founder Mary McGowne said: “This 2024 shortlist represents the very best of Scotland’s social media landscape; those who are influencing with integrity.

Geologist Luisa Hendry.

“Across every category the talent pool is far-reaching in depth and appeal.

“Taken as a whole, it is an exceptionally strong cross section of the country’s most informed, respected and popular names in the social media stratosphere.