The theatre has been at the heart of the community for more than 60 years

A theatre that has been “at the heart” of a Scottish community for more than 60 years has warned it could close next year after Creative Scotland rejected an application for emergency funding to be extended.

Cumbernauld Theatre, which jointly manages the Lanternhouse performing arts centre with North Lanarkshire Council, said it needed to secure £300,000 by mid-December to survive.

Without further support, the theatre will be forced to close next year, with the loss of 40 jobs. The building, heralded as a "game-changer" when it was unveiled in October 2021, would be returned to North Lanarkshire Council.

Cumbernauld Theatre’s interim chief executive Patricia Stead said the organisation needed the money to “survive” until it could reapply for long-term funding based on a new business plan.

The theatre, which stages 150 live performances a year, was the only organisation to lose its long-term, multi-year support from Creative Scotland in January and had relied on £200,000 of short term “transition funding” while going through a period of change.

However, the arts funding body has now rejected its application for transition funding to be extended into the new year.

Ms Stead said: “We want to continue, as the only theatre and cinema in the area, to be able to bring the best stage and film experiences to our local audiences in a place where they can come comfortably, affordably and in a sense of regular togetherness and community. To do this we need to survive until we can apply again for regular funding.”

She added: “The people of Cumbernauld deserve better. One unsuccessful application should not mean the loss of the area’s only theatre and cinema, nearly 40 local jobs, and the creative opportunities that have supported generations for 60 years.”

Ms Stead said the organisation had challenged all aspects” of its operation to create a “fresh plan” for future sustainability.

She said: “We have worked hard with partners and consultants to develop a new model for the theatre, which truly puts participation at the heart of everything we do. It is a sustainable plan shaped by our audiences and communities, shaped by the needs and priorities of local people and shaped to ensure that our young people and communities have the opportunity to thrive.”

Laura Johnstone, front-of-house manager at the theatre, said: “This is where our young people come to gain confidence, our elder generations to dance, our emerging musicians to cut their teeth and our theatre and cinema fans to access some of the world’s best on their doorstep. These local people coming together in our space are like family. We know each other and we support each other.”

The town of Cumbernauld next year marks its 70th anniversary as a new town.

Ms Johnstone said: “We want to be at the heart of that milestone moment with a packed programme of activity, which brings people together in creativity, cementing community and connection. But instead, the reality may be that the 70th year of this town may see the closure of this cultural asset for good.”

In Holyrood earlier this month, Culture Secretary Angus Robertson was asked by MSP Mark Griffin what “firm action” was being taken by the Scottish Government to ensure the future of the theatre.

Mr Robertson said he had met the chair of the theatre in March and was due to hold another meeting after receiving a letter in September, “highlighting their current challenges”.

Ms Stead said she welcomed the “pro-active conversations” with Mr Robertson.

A Creative Scotland spokesperson said: "The Transition Support Programme was intended to provide a short, fixed period of financial security and specialist advice to support organisations in planning for their future.