"It's a homecoming" - Outlander star Sam Heughan opens Galloway distillery
Sam Heughan has made his first steps into distilling, as he has bought Crafty Distillery in Dumfries, and rebranded it as Galloway Distillery.
The actor, who is best known for his role as Jamie Fraser in the time-travelling series, announced the new distillery at an event on Saturday 27 September.
Speaking to The Scotsman he said: “We’ve been working on this project for a number of years. We wanted to create a distillery in Galloway. It’s basically a homecoming for me. I was born and raised here and I feel very, very thankful to come from such an amazing place.
“People come to Scotland, especially tourists, and they go up north and to Skye, Glencoe but actually there’s so much to discover in Galloway.”
Mr Heughan, who was born in Kirkcudbright in Dumfries and Galloway and spent his childhood there, chose Crafty distillery to make his award-winning Sassenach Wild Scottish Gin, which launched in 2023. His Sassenach whisky, which launched in 2021, is currently made by the Loch Lomond Group.
It’s this link to the area as a child that has inspired Mr Heughan with his vision for the distillery. He said: “As a 10 year old boy, I stood triumphantly on the highest point of the derelict Kenmure Castle - the silhouette of the castle walls, crumbling turrets, empty windows and gaping doorways, like some uneven jagged ogre's mouth.
“I imagined myself as a Scottish warrior, or grand explorer, discovering the secrets of the past.
“At that time I would never have imagined I would return, decades later, after travelling the world and delighting in other cultures, to literally walk back through the playground of my youth.
“I dare you to lose yourself like I did, to travel back in time. To experience the magic that Galloway has to offer.
“I created the Galloway distillery to champion and celebrate the unique terroir and history of this beautiful corner of Scotland. A homecoming and new chapter, in the pursuit of fine spirit.”
As well as making Sassenach Wild Scottish Gin, Crafty distillery also makes the award-winning Hills and Harbour gin and had plans to create a Lowland single malt whisky which they recently branched out into. The distillery also makes 24seven vodka, with a Sassenach vodka - made with Scottish wheat, brambles and apples - and a burnt orange and smoked pineapple bottled gin cocktail.
At the launch event, Mr Heughan filled a PX sherry cask with new make spirit to mark this, a new chapter in the distillery’s journey. Speaking of the whisky, Mr Heughan said they’d likely release a blend first. A “new addition” to the Sassenach family. Whisky stocks that Crafty laid down have reached the three year age milestone for single malt.
Located just outside of Newton Stewart, Crafty distillery, now known as Galloway distillery, opened in 2017 and announced expansion plans in late 2024 as, according to founder and managing director Graham Taylor, they’d “really maxed out the production in here."
The team say these plans will bring a bigger but more responsible, efficient and sustainable distillery which promises to deliver for the whisky fan and the natural environment.
Master distiller and commercial manager Craig Rankin said Mr Heughan’s involvement in the distillery is much more than giving his images and name to the brands. He said: “Sam grew up here and Galloway is close to his heart. It’s an understatement to say that he’s invested in Scotland, Galloway and creating spirits. He feels it deeply.”
Mr Heughan is set to 'realise dream' of playing Macbeth in the Royal Shakespeare Company production, which is showing this autumn. He has also recently published his latest book The Cocktail Diaries.
