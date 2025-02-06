Arts agency told closure of Cumbernauld Theatre would be a ‘travesty’

Cumbernauld Theatre is facing closure after losing its long-term funding from Creative Scotland. | Supplied

The SNP is demanding showdown talks with Creative Scotland over a funding snub for a long-running theatre company which has left it fighting for survival less than four years after moving into a new building.

Scottish Government minister Jamie Hepburn, who helped launch a new culture vision for Scotland just over a year ago, has called for an urgent rethink over the threat to Cumbernauld Theatre, which has been running for more than 60 years.

The Events was among the productions staged at Cumbernauld Theatre last year. Picture: Mihaela Bodlovic | Mihaela Bodlovic

The Lanarkshire MSP warned Creative Scotland the loss of the theatre and the jobs of 44 workers would be a “travesty".

His intervention emerged as Cumbernauld Theatre launched a campaign for a u-turn on its “removal” from Creative Scotland’s long-term funding programme.

More than 3000 supporters have already backed a petition criticising the “unfair” funding decision and demanding the Scottish Government and Creative Scotland work with the venue on a “common sense solution” to secure its future.

Chief executive Sarah Price said she was at the heart of "a disaster unfolding in real-time" and insisted there was a clear threat to its “existence”.

Treasure Island has been among the productions staged at Cumbernauld Theatre recently. Picture: Mihaela Bodlovic | Mihaela Bodlovic

Mr Hepburn, minister for parliamentary business, is demanding an explanation over why Cumbernauld Theatre was the only organisation to lose its long-term support from Creative Scotland when it had been given a "significant uplift" in its budget from the government.

The Cumbernauld and Kilsyth MSP, who hailed the new theatre building as a "game-changer" for when it was unveiled in October 2021, has asked Creative Scotland chief executive Iain Munro for an urgent meeting within the next few days.

He criticised Creative Scotland - which has pledged an additional £40m to support for its multi-year funding budget - for falsely claiming that all previously funded organisations had received a significant uplift when that was "demonstrably not the case."

Cumbernauld Theatre, which currently receives £266,000 a year from Creative Scotland, issued an immediate warning that its future was "at risk" after the plug will be pulled on its long-funding from the beginning of April..

However 13 other organisations, six of which currently have long-term funding, have been offered lifelines via a previously unannounced "development fund."

Culture secretary Angus Robertson has since revealed that this route, which is intended to "address shortcomings" in funding applications, was offered to organisations Creative Scotland judged to be of "strategic importance" to the culture sector.

Ms Price has described the treatment of Cumbernauld Theatre as "grossly unfair,” called for “further scrutiny” of Creative Scotland’s decision-making process and suggested its funding application was “not fully reviewed.”

In his letter to Mr Munro, Mr Hepburn said: "I’m concerned as to how we have reached the position where, in the context of a significant uplift to the amount of resource available to Creative Scotland disburse to organisations, that one such long-standing entity that has been funded by you will cease to have any form of support at all.

"I would like to understand in what way Creative Scotland felt that the application was so deficient by comparison to those others that were not sufficient to secure multi-year funding, but still able to secure development funding. Why has Cumbernauld Theatre Trust been denied that?

"Surely this would have enabled any concerns about the application to have been pursued with a view to trying to put them right going forward, just as I understand the organisations who have been awarded development funding will now have?

Mr Hepburn suggested that the arts agency could "easily" have raised concerns with Cumbernauld Theatre after its final application was lodged nearly a year ago.

He added: "Cumbernauld Theatre has been in operation for over 60 years. It has occupied a brand new purpose built theatre building since 2021.

"It is a well-utilised and important asset to my constituency, particularly as it operates adjacent to an area of multiple deprivation, providing access to the arts to a community that might not otherwise be able to.

"People are highly concerned at the impact Creative Scotland’s decision will have on Cumbernauld Theatre and the potential impact on local employment. I share these concerns."

The petition launched by Cumbernauld Theatre, which is urging supporters to write to Mr Robertson to highlight the importance of the venue, states: “We believe that this decision is unfair, based on a failure of process, and it will place at risk the future direction of the organisation, its employees and its vital work with the local community.”

It adds: “Without this funding, the theatre will no longer be able to produce new work, support artists, or deliver the community programmes that so many people rely on. Local audiences will lose access to live performance, young people will lose opportunities to take part in creative activities, and Scotland’s theatre sector will lose a producing house that plays a vital role in developing and showcasing new work.

“The decision to remove funding from Cumbernauld Theatre also contradicts Creative Scotland’s own strategic aims of supporting cultural access, community engagement, and the development of original Scottish work.

“We urge Creative Scotland and the Scottish Government to recognise the long-term impact this will have on the community, and to work together with Cumbernauld Theatre to find a common-sense solution, providing funding which will secure the future of the theatre.”

Ms Price said: "Cumbernauld Theatre is a vital producing theatre— and one that was opening up opportunities for artists, a platform for new work, and a cultural hub for North Lanarkshire and beyond.

"This funding decision does not just affect us. It damages the wider arts ecosystem by weakening touring networks and reducing access to high-quality theatre outside city centres.