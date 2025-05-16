They're amongst the most famous and feted people in the world - with armies of fans following their every move and snapping up every merch drop and concert ticket.
The leading singers in the global music industry can earn millions of dollars from streaming revenue and selling vast numbers of vinyl, compact discs, and cassettes (apparently they’re back).
Whether you’re talking solo artists or frontmen and frontwomen of rock bands, singing songs is a serious business that directly and indirectly employs millions.
Add in money-spinning tours (flicking the switch on dynamic pricing to get an extra bob or two), advertising and sponsorship deals, shrewd investments, and £50 tshirts, and these glittering icons can become fabulously wealthy - doubly so if they also write their own material.
Here are the 28 richest singers in the world in 2025, according to CelebrityNetWorth.
1. Taylor Swift - $1.5 billion
With a fortune of a remarkable $1.5 billion Taylor Swift is the world's richest singer - and she's still only 35. She ascended to the top spot for the first time last year thanks to the money-spinning Eras Tour. Could she be the first singer to reach $2 billion? Don't bet against it. | Getty Images
2. Rihanna - £1.4 billion
With an estimated net worth of a cool £1.4 billion, 'Umbrella' star Rihanna is the second wealthiest singer on the planet. Although she has made plenty from her voice, the majority of her fortune has come from her hugely successful Fenty Beauty Line. She has a business brain as impressive as her voice. | Getty Images for The Met Museum/
3. Sir Paul McCartney - $1.2 billion
The wealthiest male singer in the world - by quite some distance - is Paul McCartney. His part in the Beatles peerless back catalogue has earned him a huge amount, as has his work with band Wings and his more recent solo work. His tours still sell out stadiums in minutes, he recently headlined Glastonbury to glowing reviews, and his records continue to chart. No wonder he's worth an estimated $1.2 billion. | AFP via Getty Images
4. Selena Gomez - $1 billion
Former Disney star Selena Gomez has made a whopping $1 billion from being incredibly good at pretty much everything she's turned her hand to - from being a chart-topping singer and award-winning actress, to earning millions on social media. | Getty Images for SiriusXM