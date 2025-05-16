3 . Sir Paul McCartney - $1.2 billion

The wealthiest male singer in the world - by quite some distance - is Paul McCartney. His part in the Beatles peerless back catalogue has earned him a huge amount, as has his work with band Wings and his more recent solo work. His tours still sell out stadiums in minutes, he recently headlined Glastonbury to glowing reviews, and his records continue to chart. No wonder he's worth an estimated $1.2 billion. | AFP via Getty Images