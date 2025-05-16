Three of the world's wealthiest singers.placeholder image
Three of the world's wealthiest singers. | Getty Images

Who is the world's richest singer 2025? Here are the 28 wealthiest singing stars - Taylor Swift net worth

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 16th May 2025, 12:17 BST

Being able to hold a tune can bring you great fame and fortune - as these 28 stinking rich singing stars prove.

They're amongst the most famous and feted people in the world - with armies of fans following their every move and snapping up every merch drop and concert ticket.

The leading singers in the global music industry can earn millions of dollars from streaming revenue and selling vast numbers of vinyl, compact discs, and cassettes (apparently they’re back).

Whether you’re talking solo artists or frontmen and frontwomen of rock bands, singing songs is a serious business that directly and indirectly employs millions.

Add in money-spinning tours (flicking the switch on dynamic pricing to get an extra bob or two), advertising and sponsorship deals, shrewd investments, and £50 tshirts, and these glittering icons can become fabulously wealthy - doubly so if they also write their own material.

Here are the 28 richest singers in the world in 2025, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

With a fortune of a remarkable $1.5 billion Taylor Swift is the world's richest singer - and she's still only 35. She ascended to the top spot for the first time last year thanks to the money-spinning Eras Tour. Could she be the first singer to reach $2 billion? Don't bet against it.

1. Taylor Swift - $1.5 billion

With a fortune of a remarkable $1.5 billion Taylor Swift is the world's richest singer - and she's still only 35. She ascended to the top spot for the first time last year thanks to the money-spinning Eras Tour. Could she be the first singer to reach $2 billion? Don't bet against it. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
With an estimated net worth of a cool £1.4 billion, 'Umbrella' star Rihanna is the second wealthiest singer on the planet. Although she has made plenty from her voice, the majority of her fortune has come from her hugely successful Fenty Beauty Line. She has a business brain as impressive as her voice.

2. Rihanna - £1.4 billion

With an estimated net worth of a cool £1.4 billion, 'Umbrella' star Rihanna is the second wealthiest singer on the planet. Although she has made plenty from her voice, the majority of her fortune has come from her hugely successful Fenty Beauty Line. She has a business brain as impressive as her voice. | Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Photo Sales
The wealthiest male singer in the world - by quite some distance - is Paul McCartney. His part in the Beatles peerless back catalogue has earned him a huge amount, as has his work with band Wings and his more recent solo work. His tours still sell out stadiums in minutes, he recently headlined Glastonbury to glowing reviews, and his records continue to chart. No wonder he's worth an estimated $1.2 billion.

3. Sir Paul McCartney - $1.2 billion

The wealthiest male singer in the world - by quite some distance - is Paul McCartney. His part in the Beatles peerless back catalogue has earned him a huge amount, as has his work with band Wings and his more recent solo work. His tours still sell out stadiums in minutes, he recently headlined Glastonbury to glowing reviews, and his records continue to chart. No wonder he's worth an estimated $1.2 billion. | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Former Disney star Selena Gomez has made a whopping $1 billion from being incredibly good at pretty much everything she's turned her hand to - from being a chart-topping singer and award-winning actress, to earning millions on social media.

4. Selena Gomez - $1 billion

Former Disney star Selena Gomez has made a whopping $1 billion from being incredibly good at pretty much everything she's turned her hand to - from being a chart-topping singer and award-winning actress, to earning millions on social media. | Getty Images for SiriusXM

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:SingersTaylor SwiftPeopleArtistsMoneyBeatles
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice