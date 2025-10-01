This week sees the release of Taylor Swift’s 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, which is set to top charts around the world. News of the surprise album was first revealed on her fiance Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast back in August. It came just months after she completed her record-breaking Eras Tour, which included three sold out dates at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium. Here’s everything you need to know about the release and exactly when you can hear it for the first time in the UK. Taylor Swift’s new album comes out on Friday, October 3, worldwide. The album will drop at the same time all over the world - so everybody will get to hear it together. In the UK that means you’ll be able to stream it on all platforms from 5am on Friday, October 3 - so set those alarms. All physical versions of the album will be available from your favourite record shop as soon as it opens on Friday, October 3. If you preorder it then it’ll be ready for you to pick up first thing. For the thousands of people who have preordered the bewildering array of limited edition physical editions of the album from Taylor’s online store you may have to wait a little while. Judging by Taylor’s last album, it’s unlikely you will receive it on release day - expect to get it in the post by Monday, October 6. There are 12 tracks on the album as follows: Sabrina Carpenter appears on the last track on the album, The Life of a Showgirl. Speaking about the album, Taylor said: “I care more about this record more than I can even overstate. This is the record I've been wanting to make for a very long time. "It's a lot more like fun pop, like excitement. I think it's a complete 180 from a lot of the songs on 'Tortured Poets' for sure. “This album is about what was going on behind the scenes in my inner life during this [Eras] tour, which was so exuberant and electric and vibrant." Cinemas will be showing a special ‘theatrical event’ on the evening of release day, with screenings from 8pm in the UK. Lasting around 90 minutes, the ‘release party’ film will feature the exclusive world premiere of Swift's music video for her new single, The Fate of Ophelia, along with behind-the-scenes footage of the making of the video. There will be further screenings throughout the weekend. Meanwhile, a new two-part documentary simply called Taylor has been released on Channel 4 this week and is available to stream. Directed by Guy King, it charts the rise, fall and rise again of the world’s biggest pop star. Finally, Taylor will be appearing on the first episode of the new series of The Graham Norton Show, which will air on BBC One on Friday, October 3, at 10.40pm. It will then be on the iPlayer. -