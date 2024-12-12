It has been a bumper year for concerts in Scotland, with stars from Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo to bands such as the Foo Fighters and Girls Aloud all having played huge shows in the country.
While Swift’s three Eras Tour shows at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh were undoubtedly the biggest of 2024, a number of other artists also proved their popularity with huge volumes of ticket sales throughout the year.
With 2025 promising to be another exciting year for music fans in Scotland, ticketing marketplace Viagogo has instead taken a look back at which shows were most in demand by fans across the UK.
In Edinburgh, Taylor Swift was (unsurprisingly) the biggest ticket selling artist in 2024. Meanwhile, other acts among the ten best ticket selling artist of the year in Scotland’s capital include Liam Gallagher, Slipknot and pop sensation Chappell Roan.
Here are the biggest ticket selling artists among Edinburgh-based buyers in 2024, according to Viagogo’s data.