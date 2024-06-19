3 . The Last Dinner Party

They may be on at the relatively early time of 6.30pm on Friday on King Tut's Stage, but The Last Dinner Party are arguably one of the most highly-anticipated bands of the weekend, having already sold out three nights at Glasgow's 02 Academy later in the year. Their number two debut album 'Prelude to Ecstasy' is already topping many people's 'Best of 2024' lists. Before even releasing it they had scooped the Rising Star Brit Award in December and the BBC Sound of 2024 poll. A must-see. | Getty Images for Coachella