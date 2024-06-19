It’s now just a month until some of the biggest names in music take to Glasgow Green for this year’s TRNSMT festival.
Conceived as a replacement for the much-missed T in the Park, the first TRNSMT took place in 2017, with a lineup including Radiohead, Kasabian and Biffy Clyro.
Since then there have been five further edition, with headliners including Pulp, Sam Fender, Queen and Adam Lambert, Arctic Monkeys, The Killers, Paolo Nutini and Lewis Capaldi.
This year’s event - the seventh - will take place at Glasgow Green from July 12-14, with Liam Gallagher, Gerry Cinnamon and Calvin Harris closing the main stage over the three nights.
Over 120,000 music lovers are expected through the doors, with all remaining tickets available here, but with so many bands and acts on offer it can be hard to know what to go and see.
Here are 10 acts that we think are well worth seeing that may not have been on your radar - and when they are playing.
1. Baby Queen
Billed as making "grunge-pop for a dissafected Gen-Z", London-based South African-born singer-songwriter Baby Queen writes fiercely-confessional pop anthems about everything from romance to internet addiction. Her debut album 'Quarter Life Crisis' was one of the best of last year. You can catch her on the Main Stage at 2.10pm on Sunday. | Contributed
2. NewDad
Irish indie rockers NewDad have already built up a reputation for their live act, even though their debut album, Madra, only came out in January of this year. They've received plenty of radio airplay and critical acclaim, belying their puzzlingly low billing at TRNSMT - they are on first on the Main Stage on Saturday at 12.30pm. | Contributed
3. The Last Dinner Party
They may be on at the relatively early time of 6.30pm on Friday on King Tut's Stage, but The Last Dinner Party are arguably one of the most highly-anticipated bands of the weekend, having already sold out three nights at Glasgow's 02 Academy later in the year. Their number two debut album 'Prelude to Ecstasy' is already topping many people's 'Best of 2024' lists. Before even releasing it they had scooped the Rising Star Brit Award in December and the BBC Sound of 2024 poll. A must-see. | Getty Images for Coachella
4. English Teacher
Tracks from English Teacher's debut album 'This Could Be Texas', released in April this year, seem precision-tooled for music festivals - immediate and funny, with hooks to spare. Their single 'Nearly Daffodils' was named one of the 10 best songs of 2023 by Time magazine, no less. Check it - and them - out on the River Stage at 8.35pm on Sunday. | Contributed