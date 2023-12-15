All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Some of the artists with big new albums coming out in 2024.Some of the artists with big new albums coming out in 2024.
Some of the artists with big new albums coming out in 2024.

Albums 2024: Here are 10 of the most highly-anticipated albums coming out in the next 12 months

These are some of the albums we're most looking forward to.

By David Hepburn
Published 15th Dec 2023, 11:44 GMT

As we reach the end of another year there's no shortage of 'best of' lists of the 12 months that have just passed.

But we're wanting to look forward to next year, which promises to be a great one for music.

Here are 10 of the records that are likely to be topping the charts in 2024..

An English duo who mix elements of a number of genres including grime, punk rock, hip hop and metal, Bob Vylan's new album 'Humble as the Sun' will be their first since winning both the MOBO for Best Alternative Music Act and Best Album at the Kerrang! Awards for 2022's 'Bob Vylan Presents the Price of Life'. It's released on April 5.

1. Bob Vylan - Humble as the Sun

An English duo who mix elements of a number of genres including grime, punk rock, hip hop and metal, Bob Vylan's new album 'Humble as the Sun' will be their first since winning both the MOBO for Best Alternative Music Act and Best Album at the Kerrang! Awards for 2022's 'Bob Vylan Presents the Price of Life'. It's released on April 5.

Photo Sales
It's been a good year for The Libertines, with a host of well-received festival performances, and Louis Theroux's fascinating interview with Pete Doherty. Next year should be even better, with the release of the Likely Lads' fourth studio album - something you'd not have bet on a few years ago. All Quiet on the Eastern Esplanade is released on March 8.

2. The Libertines - All Quiet on the Eastern Esplanade

It's been a good year for The Libertines, with a host of well-received festival performances, and Louis Theroux's fascinating interview with Pete Doherty. Next year should be even better, with the release of the Likely Lads' fourth studio album - something you'd not have bet on a few years ago. All Quiet on the Eastern Esplanade is released on March 8.

Photo Sales
Incredibly, 'Saviors's is the 14th studio album by pop-punks Green Day. The arresting fromt cover is an edited picture taken during the Troubles in Nothern Ireland. It's coming out on January 19.

3. Green Day - Saviors

Incredibly, 'Saviors's is the 14th studio album by pop-punks Green Day. The arresting fromt cover is an edited picture taken during the Troubles in Nothern Ireland. It's coming out on January 19.

Photo Sales
Already Brit Award winners - they'll receive the Rising Star prize at next year's ceremony - The Last Dinner Party's debut album comes out on February 2.

4. The Last Dinner Party - Prelude to Ecstasy

Already Brit Award winners - they'll receive the Rising Star prize at next year's ceremony - The Last Dinner Party's debut album comes out on February 2.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page