As we reach the end of another year there's no shortage of 'best of' lists of the 12 months that have just passed.
But we're wanting to look forward to next year, which promises to be a great one for music.
Here are 10 of the records that are likely to be topping the charts in 2024..
1. Bob Vylan - Humble as the Sun
An English duo who mix elements of a number of genres including grime, punk rock, hip hop and metal, Bob Vylan's new album 'Humble as the Sun' will be their first since winning both the MOBO for Best Alternative Music Act and Best Album at the Kerrang! Awards for 2022's 'Bob Vylan Presents the Price of Life'. It's released on April 5.
2. The Libertines - All Quiet on the Eastern Esplanade
It's been a good year for The Libertines, with a host of well-received festival performances, and Louis Theroux's fascinating interview with Pete Doherty. Next year should be even better, with the release of the Likely Lads' fourth studio album - something you'd not have bet on a few years ago. All Quiet on the Eastern Esplanade is released on March 8.
3. Green Day - Saviors
Incredibly, 'Saviors's is the 14th studio album by pop-punks Green Day. The arresting fromt cover is an edited picture taken during the Troubles in Nothern Ireland. It's coming out on January 19.
4. The Last Dinner Party - Prelude to Ecstasy
Already Brit Award winners - they'll receive the Rising Star prize at next year's ceremony - The Last Dinner Party's debut album comes out on February 2.