2 . The Libertines - All Quiet on the Eastern Esplanade

It's been a good year for The Libertines, with a host of well-received festival performances, and Louis Theroux's fascinating interview with Pete Doherty. Next year should be even better, with the release of the Likely Lads' fourth studio album - something you'd not have bet on a few years ago. All Quiet on the Eastern Esplanade is released on March 8.