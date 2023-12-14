Scotland's Records of the Year 2023: Here's every record that has topped the Scottish album charts this year
Only two records held onto the top spot in Scotland for more than a single week this year.
The Scottish Albums Chart is compiled each week by the Official Charts Company (OCC), who also compile the UK Albums Chart.
Unlike the UK rundown, the Scottish chart is based only on physical sales – CDs, vinyl and cassettes – rather than digital downloads or streams on music sites such as Spotify.
This has led to more artists reaching the top spot, partly thanks to large pre-orders of new records, and this year Scotland’s Lewis Capaldi was one of only two artists to hold on to the number one sport for more than one week, thanks to his album Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent.
The other was the world-conquering Taylor Swift who was number one for the first two weeks of the year with Midnights, then went on to top the charts with another three albums.
Here's every record that reached the peak of the top 40.
6 January and 13 January: Midnights, Taylor Swift
20 January: St. Jude, Courteeners
27 January: What's Rock and Roll?, The Reytons
3 February: Gloria, Sam Smith
10 February: Queen of Me, Shania Twain
17 February: This Is Why, Paramore
24 February: Trustfall, Pink
3 March: Vandals, Callum Beattie
10 March: An Ocean Full of Islands, Tide Lines
17 March: Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus
24 March: Songs of Surrender, U2
31 March: Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Lana Del Rey
7 April: The Record, Boygenius
14 April: Higher Than Heaven, Ellie Goulding
21 April: 72 Seasons, Metallica
28 April: Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, Taylor Swift
5 May: First Two Pages of Frankenstein, The National
12 May: - , Ed Sheeran
19 May: The Love Invention, Alison Goldfrapp
26 May and 2 June: Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent, Lewis Capaldi
9 June: But Here We Are, Foo Fighters
16 June: The Show, Niall Horan
23 June: The Very Best of 1989–2023, Texas
30 June: The Good Witch, Maisie Peters
7 July: Destination Düsseldorf, Skids
14 July: Speak Now (Taylor's Version), Taylor Swift
21 July: Live at Hampden Park, Gerry Cinnamon
28 July: The Ballad of Darren, Blur
4 August: Unhealthy, Anne-Marie
11 August: Victory, Cian Ducrot
18 August: Knebworth 22, Liam Gallagher
25 August: Exorcism of Youth, The View
1 September: Unmask the Circus, Mark Sharp & the Bicycle Thieves
8 September: Back to the Water Below, Royal Blood
15 September: Guts, Olivia Rodrigo
22 September: Greatest Hits 2.0, Busted
29 September: Tension, Kylie Minogue
6 October: The Harmony Codex, Steven Wilson
13 October: The Dark Side of the Moon Redux, Roger Waters
20 October: Sick Boi, Ren
27 October: Hackney Diamonds, The Rolling Stones
3 November: 1989 (Taylor's Version), Taylor Swift
10 November: The Masterplan, Oasis
17 November: All the Little Lights – Anniversary Edition, Passenger
24 November: Theatre of the Absurd Presents C'est la Vie, Madness
1 December: This Life, Take That
8 December: The World EP.Fin: Will, Ateez
