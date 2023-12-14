Only two records held onto the top spot in Scotland for more than a single week this year.

Taylor Swift topped the Scottish album charts for five weeks in 2023 - with four different records.

The Scottish Albums Chart is compiled each week by the Official Charts Company (OCC), who also compile the UK Albums Chart.

Unlike the UK rundown, the Scottish chart is based only on physical sales – CDs, vinyl and cassettes – rather than digital downloads or streams on music sites such as Spotify.

This has led to more artists reaching the top spot, partly thanks to large pre-orders of new records, and this year Scotland’s Lewis Capaldi was one of only two artists to hold on to the number one sport for more than one week, thanks to his album Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent.

The other was the world-conquering Taylor Swift who was number one for the first two weeks of the year with Midnights, then went on to top the charts with another three albums.

Here's every record that reached the peak of the top 40.

6 January and 13 January: Midnights, Taylor Swift

20 January: St. Jude, Courteeners

27 January: What's Rock and Roll?, The Reytons

3 February: Gloria, Sam Smith

10 February: Queen of Me, Shania Twain

17 February: This Is Why, Paramore

24 February: Trustfall, Pink

3 March: Vandals, Callum Beattie

10 March: An Ocean Full of Islands, Tide Lines

17 March: Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus

24 March: Songs of Surrender, U2

31 March: Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Lana Del Rey

7 April: The Record, Boygenius

14 April: Higher Than Heaven, Ellie Goulding

21 April: 72 Seasons, Metallica

28 April: Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, Taylor Swift

5 May: First Two Pages of Frankenstein, The National

12 May: - , Ed Sheeran

19 May: The Love Invention, Alison Goldfrapp

26 May and 2 June: Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent, Lewis Capaldi

9 June: But Here We Are, Foo Fighters

16 June: The Show, Niall Horan

23 June: The Very Best of 1989–2023, Texas

30 June: The Good Witch, Maisie Peters

7 July: Destination Düsseldorf, Skids

14 July: Speak Now (Taylor's Version), Taylor Swift

21 July: Live at Hampden Park, Gerry Cinnamon

28 July: The Ballad of Darren, Blur

4 August: Unhealthy, Anne-Marie

11 August: Victory, Cian Ducrot

18 August: Knebworth 22, Liam Gallagher

25 August: Exorcism of Youth, The View

1 September: Unmask the Circus, Mark Sharp & the Bicycle Thieves

8 September: Back to the Water Below, Royal Blood

15 September: Guts, Olivia Rodrigo

22 September: Greatest Hits 2.0, Busted

29 September: Tension, Kylie Minogue

6 October: The Harmony Codex, Steven Wilson

13 October: The Dark Side of the Moon Redux, Roger Waters

20 October: Sick Boi, Ren

27 October: Hackney Diamonds, The Rolling Stones

3 November: 1989 (Taylor's Version), Taylor Swift

10 November: The Masterplan, Oasis

17 November: All the Little Lights – Anniversary Edition, Passenger

24 November: Theatre of the Absurd Presents C'est la Vie, Madness

1 December: This Life, Take That