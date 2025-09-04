The Last Dinner Party Edinburgh Ticket Presales and Prices: How to see the band at the Corn Exchange

The Last Dinner Party have a date with Edinburgh. | Getty Images

The band have announced a single Scottish gig as part of their new tour.

The Last Dinner Party found instant fame early last year - before they’d even released a record they were crowned BBC Sound of 2024 and won the Brit Rising Star award.

Their first album Prelude to Ecstacy lived up to the hype and was a critical and commercial success - reaching number one and winning the Brit Award for Best New Artist.

The indie rockers are now preparing to release their sophomore album From the Pyre on October 17 and are heading out on the road to promote it.

And there’s good news for Scottish fans, with a date in Edinburgh.

Here’s everything you need to know to bag a ticket.

When are The Last Dinner Party playing Edinburgh?

The Last Dinner Party play Edinburgh’s Corn Exchange on Monday, November 17. Doors are at 7pm.

Who is supporting The Last Dinner Party in Edinburgh?

No support has been announced for the Edinburgh gig - watch this space.

Where else are The Last Dinner Party playing?

Here are the full UK and Ireland tour dates:

14th November – 3Arena, Dublin

17th November – Corn Exchange, Edinburgh

20th November – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

23rd November – Bridlington Spa, Bridlington

26th November – Aviva Studios, Manchester

29th November – The Civic Hall, Wolverhampton

30th November – The Prospect Building, Bristol

2nd December – Utilita Arena, Cardiff

4th December – Plymouth Pavilions, Plymouth

5th December – Brighton Centre, Brighton

7th December – O2 Academy Brixton, London

8th December – O2 Academy Brixton, London

When do tickets go on sale for The Last Dinner Party’s Edinburgh gig?

The general sale of tickets starts here at 10am on Friday, Semptember 12.

To give yourself the bast chance make sure that you have a Ticketmaster account set up and are logged in well in advance of the tickets coming online.

Are there any presales for The Last Dinner Party’s Edinburgh gig?

As has become common, there are a few ways to get your hands on tickets before they go on general sale.

If you have ordered a copy of their new album from the official band website you will receive a code by email to access tickets from Tuesday, September 9, from 10am

Alternatively, if you sign up to the band’s mailing list here (scroll down to the bottom of the page) you’ll get a code for a presale starting on Wednesday, September 10, from 10am.

Finally, Gigs in Scotland have a presale happening from Thursday, September 11, from 10am. You can register for it - and all other Gigs in Scotland presales - here.

How much are tickets for The Last Dinner Party’s Edinburgh gig?

The ticket prices have yet to be announced - we’ll add them here as soon as the first presale goes live. Having said that, given the venue and similar concerts played there, expect to play around £50.

What are The Last Dinner Party likely to play?

Unless your name is Abigail Morris, there’s no way of knowing what the band will play - as they have yet to play a gig in support of their second album. Here’s the setlist from their most recent gig, where they played three new songs. Expect a similar setlist, but with more songs from From The Pyre.