The Last Dinner Party Edinburgh Ticket Presales and Prices: How to see the band at the Corn Exchange
The Last Dinner Party found instant fame early last year - before they’d even released a record they were crowned BBC Sound of 2024 and won the Brit Rising Star award.
Their first album Prelude to Ecstacy lived up to the hype and was a critical and commercial success - reaching number one and winning the Brit Award for Best New Artist.
The indie rockers are now preparing to release their sophomore album From the Pyre on October 17 and are heading out on the road to promote it.
And there’s good news for Scottish fans, with a date in Edinburgh.
Here’s everything you need to know to bag a ticket.
When are The Last Dinner Party playing Edinburgh?
Who is supporting The Last Dinner Party in Edinburgh?
No support has been announced for the Edinburgh gig - watch this space.
Where else are The Last Dinner Party playing?
Here are the full UK and Ireland tour dates:
- 14th November – 3Arena, Dublin
- 17th November – Corn Exchange, Edinburgh
- 20th November – O2 City Hall, Newcastle
- 23rd November – Bridlington Spa, Bridlington
- 26th November – Aviva Studios, Manchester
- 29th November – The Civic Hall, Wolverhampton
- 30th November – The Prospect Building, Bristol
- 2nd December – Utilita Arena, Cardiff
- 4th December – Plymouth Pavilions, Plymouth
- 5th December – Brighton Centre, Brighton
- 7th December – O2 Academy Brixton, London
- 8th December – O2 Academy Brixton, London
When do tickets go on sale for The Last Dinner Party’s Edinburgh gig?
The general sale of tickets starts here at 10am on Friday, Semptember 12.
To give yourself the bast chance make sure that you have a Ticketmaster account set up and are logged in well in advance of the tickets coming online.
Are there any presales for The Last Dinner Party’s Edinburgh gig?
As has become common, there are a few ways to get your hands on tickets before they go on general sale.
If you have ordered a copy of their new album from the official band website you will receive a code by email to access tickets from Tuesday, September 9, from 10am
Alternatively, if you sign up to the band’s mailing list here (scroll down to the bottom of the page) you’ll get a code for a presale starting on Wednesday, September 10, from 10am.
Finally, Gigs in Scotland have a presale happening from Thursday, September 11, from 10am. You can register for it - and all other Gigs in Scotland presales - here.
How much are tickets for The Last Dinner Party’s Edinburgh gig?
The ticket prices have yet to be announced - we’ll add them here as soon as the first presale goes live. Having said that, given the venue and similar concerts played there, expect to play around £50.
What are The Last Dinner Party likely to play?
Unless your name is Abigail Morris, there’s no way of knowing what the band will play - as they have yet to play a gig in support of their second album. Here’s the setlist from their most recent gig, where they played three new songs. Expect a similar setlist, but with more songs from From The Pyre.
- Burn Alive
- Caesar on a TV Screen
- Second Best
- On Your Side
- Gjuha
- Sinner
- Portrait of a Dead Girl
- The Feminine Urge
- The Scythe
- My Lady of Mercy
- Mirror
- This Is the Killer Speaking
- Nothing Matters
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.