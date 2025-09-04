The Last Dinner Party Edinburgh Ticket Presales and Prices: How to see the band at the Corn Exchange

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Comment
Published 4th Sep 2025, 10:53 BST
The Last Dinner Party have a date with Edinburgh.placeholder image
The Last Dinner Party have a date with Edinburgh. | Getty Images
The band have announced a single Scottish gig as part of their new tour.

The Last Dinner Party found instant fame early last year - before they’d even released a record they were crowned BBC Sound of 2024 and won the Brit Rising Star award.

Their first album Prelude to Ecstacy lived up to the hype and was a critical and commercial success - reaching number one and winning the Brit Award for Best New Artist.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The indie rockers are now preparing to release their sophomore album From the Pyre on October 17 and are heading out on the road to promote it.

And there’s good news for Scottish fans, with a date in Edinburgh.

Here’s everything you need to know to bag a ticket.

When are The Last Dinner Party playing Edinburgh?

The Last Dinner Party play Edinburgh’s Corn Exchange on Monday, November 17. Doors are at 7pm.

Who is supporting The Last Dinner Party in Edinburgh?

No support has been announced for the Edinburgh gig - watch this space.

Where else are The Last Dinner Party playing?

Here are the full UK and Ireland tour dates:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
  • 14th November – 3Arena, Dublin
  • 17th November – Corn Exchange, Edinburgh
  • 20th November – O2 City Hall, Newcastle
  • 23rd November – Bridlington Spa, Bridlington
  • 26th November – Aviva Studios, Manchester
  • 29th November – The Civic Hall, Wolverhampton
  • 30th November – The Prospect Building, Bristol
  • 2nd December – Utilita Arena, Cardiff
  • 4th December – Plymouth Pavilions, Plymouth
  • 5th December – Brighton Centre, Brighton
  • 7th December – O2 Academy Brixton, London
  • 8th December – O2 Academy Brixton, London

When do tickets go on sale for The Last Dinner Party’s Edinburgh gig?

The general sale of tickets starts here at 10am on Friday, Semptember 12.

To give yourself the bast chance make sure that you have a Ticketmaster account set up and are logged in well in advance of the tickets coming online.

Are there any presales for The Last Dinner Party’s Edinburgh gig?

As has become common, there are a few ways to get your hands on tickets before they go on general sale.

If you have ordered a copy of their new album from the official band website you will receive a code by email to access tickets from Tuesday, September 9, from 10am

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alternatively, if you sign up to the band’s mailing list here (scroll down to the bottom of the page) you’ll get a code for a presale starting on Wednesday, September 10, from 10am.

Finally, Gigs in Scotland have a presale happening from Thursday, September 11, from 10am. You can register for it - and all other Gigs in Scotland presales - here.

How much are tickets for The Last Dinner Party’s Edinburgh gig?

The ticket prices have yet to be announced - we’ll add them here as soon as the first presale goes live. Having said that, given the venue and similar concerts played there, expect to play around £50.

What are The Last Dinner Party likely to play?

Unless your name is Abigail Morris, there’s no way of knowing what the band will play - as they have yet to play a gig in support of their second album. Here’s the setlist from their most recent gig, where they played three new songs. Expect a similar setlist, but with more songs from From The Pyre.

  1. Burn Alive
  2. Caesar on a TV Screen
  3. Second Best
  4. On Your Side
  5. Gjuha
  6. Sinner
  7. Portrait of a Dead Girl
  8. The Feminine Urge
  9. The Scythe
  10. My Lady of Mercy
  11. Mirror
  12. This Is the Killer Speaking
  13. Nothing Matters
Related topics:EdinburghTicketsTicketmaster
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice